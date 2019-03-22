Log in
Ambev : lsquo;s 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F available on our website

0
03/22/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Dear Sirs and Madams,

São Paulo, March 22, 2019 - Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov) and is available on the Company's website (ri.ambev.com.br). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please click here.

Sincerely,

Ambev - Investor Relations team

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 22:49:08 UTC
