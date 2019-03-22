Ambev : lsquo;s 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F available on our website

Dear Sirs and Madams,

São Paulo, March 22, 2019 - Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov) and is available on the Company's website (ri.ambev.com.br). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please click here.

