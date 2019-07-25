Log in
Ambev : reports 2019 second quarter results

0
07/25/2019 | 02:00am EDT

Ambev released today the 2019 second quarter results according to International Financial and Reporting Standards (IFRS) and to accounting practices adopted in Brazil, issued by the Brazilian Accounting Standards Committee ('CPC') and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM').

Please click hereto access the full release and Management comments.

The conference call hosted by Ambev's Senior Management will take place on Thursday, July 25, at 11:00 a.m. US ET.

Dial in number: USA: + 1 (844) 435-0325 / Other countries: + 1 (412) 317-6367. Conference ID: Ambev.

Slides and Webcast: A slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website, as well as live through webcast, available in https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=9284a2ed-f837-47ba-acd6-48d63d8ebc93

Best regards,

Ambev - Investor Relations team

Disclaimer

AmBev SA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 05:59:02 UTC
