Amblin Partners : Begins Principal Photography on “A Dog’s Journey”

Amblin Partners announced today that it has begun principal photography
on “A Dog’s Journey,” the much-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s beloved
“A Dog’s Purpose.” Both films are based on the inspirational,
best-selling books by award-winning author W. Bruce Cameron.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180826005017/en/
Co-financed and co-produced by Walden Media and Alibaba Pictures, “A
Dog’s Journey” reunites Dennis Quaid as Ethan with his cherished dog,
Bailey, voiced by Josh
Gad—who also returns. Marg
Helgenberger, Betty
Gilpin, Henry
Lau and Kathryn
Prescott have joined the film, which is being directed by Gail
Mancuso. The screenplay was written by W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon
and Wally Wolodarsky & Maya Forbes. Gavin Polone is producing the film.
“A Dog’s Journey” will be distributed by Universal Pictures in the U.S.
and select international territories.
In making the announcement, Amblin President and Co-CEO Jeff Small said,
“We are excited to join with our partners at Walden Media and Alibaba
Pictures to produce ‘A Dog’s Journey,’ the follow-up to our successful
‘A Dog’s Purpose.’ With Director Gail Mancuso at the helm, we can’t wait
to share another beautiful story about the special bond between humans
and their treasured dogs.”
Frank Smith, Walden Media’s President and CEO, said, “Walden Media is
proud to produce content that warms the heart and bring entire families
together. ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ beautifully conveyed the unconditional love
dogs bring to our families and lives, and we are excited to be
portraying this unbreakable bond once again with ‘A Dog’s Journey,’
produced together with Amblin Partners and Alibaba Pictures.”
“Our mission is to be a gateway for Hollywood into China and help great
universal stories with positive energy maximize their potential with
audiences in China and around the world,” said Alibaba Pictures
President Wei Zhang. “‘A Dog’s Purpose’ was embraced by audiences
globally with great storytelling and a heartwarming message. We are
excited to build upon the success of that film by working with our
partners at Amblin and Walden to bring the next chapter of this film to
audiences around the world.”
Published by Forge Books, “A Dog’s Journey” spent weeks on the New
York Times Best Sellers list and has been released in 36 countries
around the world.
About “A Dog’s Journey”
Audiences are invited along on “A Dog’s Journey,” the next chapter of
the beloved best-selling series by author W. Bruce Cameron. The family
film told from the dog’s perspective serves as the much-anticipated
follow-up to the soulful story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning
of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh
and love. Dennis Quaid returns as Ethan and Josh
Gad once again voices Bailey. They are joined by newcomers to the
series including Marg
Helgenberger, Betty
Gilpin, Henry
Lau and Kathryn
Prescott.
Directed by Gail Mancuso (TV’s “Modern Family”), “A Dog’s Journey” is
once again produced by Gavin Polone (“A Dog’s Purpose,” “Zombieland”).
Mancuso directs from an adapted screenplay by Cameron & Cathryn Michon
and Wally Wolodarsky & Maya Forbes, based on the book by Cameron. The
film from Amblin Entertainment, Walden Media and Alibaba Pictures will
be distributed by Universal Pictures.
About Amblin Partners
Amblin Partners is a content creation company, led by Steven Spielberg,
that develops and produces films using the Amblin, DreamWorks and
Participant Media Banners and includes Amblin TV, a longtime leader in
quality programming. The company’s investment partners include:
Participant Media, Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne),
Alibaba Pictures and Universal Pictures.
About Walden Media
Walden Media specializes in entertainment for the whole family, creating
movies, books and television series that spark the imagination and
delight all generations. A subsidiary of the Anschutz Film Group, Walden
Media movies include adaptations of notable books, compelling
biographies and thrilling accounts of historical events. The company’s
films are entertaining and commercial, while also telling stories that
are inspirational, aspirational and explorational. Past award-winning
films include: “Wonder,” “A Dog’s Purpose,” “The Chronicles of Narnia”
franchise, the “Journey to the Center of the Earth” franchise, “Nim’s
Island,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Holes,” “Amazing
Grace,” and the Sundance Audience Prize Winning documentary “Waiting for
‘Superman.’”
About Alibaba Pictures
Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (“Alibaba Pictures”) is the flagship unit
of Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group. The company’s
operations integrate the full entertainment value chain, including
investment and financing, content development and production, promotion
and distribution, merchandising of intellectual property rights, as well
as cinema services. Alibaba Pictures is listed on both The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities
Trading Limited. Alibaba Group is the largest shareholder.
Alibaba Pictures and Amblin Partners have a comprehensive strategic
partnership to co-produce and finance films for global and Chinese
audiences, as well as collaborate on the marketing, distribution and
merchandising of Amblin Partners films in China.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180826005017/en/