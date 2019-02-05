Ambra Health : Named Top Medical Image Exchange Vendor by KLAS For Fifth Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health , makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced its recognition as the 2019 KLAS Category Leader for Image Exchange . This is the fifth year in a row that Ambra Health has earned the top Medical Image Exchange category award from KLAS in its annual 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report . Ambra will demonstrate its medical image management suite at the upcoming HIMSS Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, FL at Booth #1221 .

"We are thrilled to be recognized by KLAS as the top medical image exchange provider for the fifth year in a row. Ambra is focused on increasing the availability of imaging data at leading facilities like Weill Cornell Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Cincinnati Children's so that it can be used for research, AI, and machine learning innovations. We are honored to work on these initiatives with our customers and partners," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health.

Ambra Health is at the forefront of the transformation of medical imaging through cloud technology. Today, more than 1,500 healthcare organizations use Ambra Health for best-in-class image exchange and cloud VNA with over five billion images now managed through the platform. 2018 was an exciting year for Ambra Health with the announcement of several new EHR and technology partnerships, a mobile iOS application for physicians, and enhanced patient portal features . Additionally, a partnership with MC Healthcare, one of Japan's largest medical distributors and a subsidiary company of Mitsubishi Corporation, launched the Ambra Health medical imaging platform in Japan.

KLAS Research is a global healthcare research firm that acts as a trusted voice in the healthcare community. KLAS scores were determined exclusively on customer feedback over the course of a 12-month audit period. Category Leader Ambra Health earned top honors for truly partnering with healthcare professionals in transforming workflow to drive the delivery of better patient care. The Category Leader designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead select market segments in which at least two products meet a minimum level of KLAS Konfidence.

"Category Leaders are committed to providing the very best technology, service, and guidance to providers and payers. The Category Leader award carries with it the voice of thousands of providers and payers, highlighting outstanding vendors who have raised the bar," said Adam Kale, President, KLAS.

"We love Ambra Health, and we don't know what we would do without it. I am part of a large organization, but my specialty reaches beyond the hospital walls. With Ambra, I am able to send and receive images from other providers. The system has saved me a lot of time, and it helps us provide better care for the patients. If I were a patient, I would want to know that Ambra was available to my doctors."

"Ambra has exceeded our expectations. They are always there to help with anything we need, and they are a good company with a strong work ethic. Their team members are young and energized, so they just jump in. It is always easy to work with those people."

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

