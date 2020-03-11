Ambri Appoints Board Director

Ambri Inc. announced today that Lewis “Lou” Von Thaer, President and CEO of the Battelle Memorial Institute, has been elected to the Ambri Board of Directors.

Lou began his technology career with AT&T Bell Laboratories, followed by a number of years at General Dynamics and then served Leidos, Inc. as President of the company’s National Security Sector. Before joining Battelle in 2017, he served as CEO of DynCorp International.

“We are excited and grateful that Lou will bring his deep technical, business and leadership expertise to Ambri,” said Ambri executive chairman Dan Leff. “We are fortunate to find one individual with a wealth of experience in scaling up operations of successful businesses as Ambri enters its next phase of growth.”

Von Thaer serves as board chair of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, co-chair for UT-Battelle (operator of Oak Ridge National Laboratory), and on the boards of the Defense Science Board, the National Defense Industrial Association, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, National Veterans Memorial and Museum and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors). Lou is a member of the Ohio State University Board of Trustees where he serves on three committees: Audit and Compliance, Finance, and the Talent and Compensation Committee. He also serves as a trustee of the Kansas State University Foundation. He also is a member of the Ohio Business Roundtable and the Columbus Partnership Executive Committee.

“I am honored to be joining the board of Ambri,” Lou said. “The world needs a solution like Ambri’s to store renewable energy and reduce the carbon emissions of fossil fuel-based electricity generation.”

Lou holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Rutgers University. He and his family reside in Columbus, Ohio.

About Ambri

Ambri Inc. is developing and commercializing a new long duration battery technology that will enable widespread use of renewable energy sources, reduce electricity costs and enable power systems to operate more reliably and efficiently. The liquid metal battery project began at MIT in the lab of Professor Donald Sadoway and the company was formed in 2010, when the project achieved significant technical breakthroughs. Ambri’s investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates and Total. More information is available at www.ambri.com.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005735/en/