Ambu AS, Stryker Corp., Intersurgical Ltd., and Medline Industries, and VYAIRE MEDICAL Compete for a Bigger Share of the Health Care Supplies Industry Reports Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research reports during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ambu AS, Stryker Corp., Intersurgical Ltd., Medline Industries, and VYAIRE MEDICAL are competing for a bigger share of the healthcare supplies market, backed by increasing investments in R&D, continuous innovations and new product launches.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Prevalence of health conditions that require surgery is driving the anesthetic gas masks market. Vendors are manufacturing products of different styles and sizes with lightweight interfaces and advanced designs for increased comfort and efficiency.

North America will account for the highest share of the anesthetic gas masks market due to several factors such as the presence of established vendors increased adoption of advanced anesthetic gas masks, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The disposable anesthetic gas masks segment held the largest market share in 2018, due to benefits such as curtailing the chances of infection and lower per-unit cost as compared to reusable anesthetic gas masks.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological diseases has led to significant growth in the number of surgeries performed across the world. This is expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia disposables market.

The LMAs segment will account for the highest anesthesia disposables market share throughout the forecast period.

The Americas will account for the highest share of the anesthesia disposables market throughout the forecast period due to the high volume of patients that are examined and diagnosed every year.

The increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases is a key factor that is driving the anesthetic gas masks market.

The Americas will account for the highest share of the anesthesia laryngeal masks market due to several factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with an increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases.

The single-use laryngeal masks segment held the largest market share in 2018, as they avoid the risk of infection and eliminate the cost of sterilization for end-users.

Technavio has recently published numerous reports on the latest developments in health care equipment & services segment. Our continuously growing healthcare catalog provides the latest insights on several industry verticals in addition to the above-listed reports.

