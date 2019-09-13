Log in
Ambu AS, Stryker Corp., Intersurgical Ltd., and Medline Industries, and VYAIRE MEDICAL Compete for a Bigger Share of the Health Care Supplies Industry Reports Technavio

09/13/2019 | 11:44am EDT

Technavio’s market research reports examine the competitive landscape and provide detailed insights into the market scenario over the next five years. The research reports examine the impact of the key players on a global level as well as in specific regions and countries. The reports also provide an overview of the challenges and opportunities in each market to provide actionable insights which will help clients drive business growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005401/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research reports during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ambu AS, Stryker Corp., Intersurgical Ltd., Medline Industries, and VYAIRE MEDICAL are competing for a bigger share of the healthcare supplies market, backed by increasing investments in R&D, continuous innovations and new product launches.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market 2019-2023: Request a sample report

  • Prevalence of health conditions that require surgery is driving the anesthetic gas masks market. Vendors are manufacturing products of different styles and sizes with lightweight interfaces and advanced designs for increased comfort and efficiency.
  • North America will account for the highest share of the anesthetic gas masks market due to several factors such as the presence of established vendors increased adoption of advanced anesthetic gas masks, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.
  • The disposable anesthetic gas masks segment held the largest market share in 2018, due to benefits such as curtailing the chances of infection and lower per-unit cost as compared to reusable anesthetic gas masks.

Global Anesthesia Disposables Market 2018-2022: Request a sample report

  • The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological diseases has led to significant growth in the number of surgeries performed across the world. This is expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia disposables market.
  • The LMAs segment will account for the highest anesthesia disposables market share throughout the forecast period.
  • The Americas will account for the highest share of the anesthesia disposables market throughout the forecast period due to the high volume of patients that are examined and diagnosed every year.

Global Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market 2018-2022: Request a sample report

  • The increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases is a key factor that is driving the anesthetic gas masks market.
  • The Americas will account for the highest share of the anesthesia laryngeal masks market due to several factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with an increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases.
  • The single-use laryngeal masks segment held the largest market share in 2018, as they avoid the risk of infection and eliminate the cost of sterilization for end-users.

Technavio has recently published numerous reports on the latest developments in health care equipment & services segment. Our continuously growing healthcare catalog provides the latest insights on several industry verticals in addition to the above-listed reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
