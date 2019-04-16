Amed Avila Elected Affiliate Vice Chair of Georgia Association of Public Pension Trustees

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, proudly announces that Amed Avila, managing director, has been elected affiliate vice chair of the Georgia Association of Public Pensions Trustees (GAPPT), a nonprofit organization formed solely to promote education and development for trustees of Georgia’s public pension plans.



“The GAPPT fosters a network for the advancement, training, and accreditation of public plan trustees and personnel,” said Mr. Avila. “I am honored to be joining the Association as we continue to promote discussions pertinent to the current economic climate that our trustees need to better serve their constituents.”

The GAPPT exists to promote education for public pension trustees in the State of Georgia. The organization offers a forum for the discussion of benefit plan matters; a network for the sharing of benefit plan issues, solutions, and resources; and support and information for education, training, advancement, and accreditation for public pension plan trustees and personnel. Elected or appointed individuals who serve on the board of any of Georgia’s many pension and benefit plans, or as fund administrators, may become members of the Association and enjoy the benefits of participation. The GAPPT also welcomes those affiliates who serve the public plans and trustees of the State of Georgia.

Mr. Avila has over 15 years of securities industry experience and has in-depth experience managing custodial relationships for individuals, trusts and estates, corporations, IRAs, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and Florida and Georgia municipalities. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2005 and has been part of the Fiduciary Trust team since 2007.

“Amed has been instrumental in helping our dedicated relationship management team deliver highly personalized master custody and benefits payment-processing services that meet consumer demand for more transparency, ease of use, and flexibility,” said David Lederer, director and head of custody at Fiduciary Trust Company International, who is also a certified member of the GAPPT. “I am confident that he will translate this knowledge and expertise to enhance the education and advancement of public plan trustees and personnel in Georgia.”

Mr. Avila earned his Certified Public Pension Trustee (CPPT) designation from the GAPPT and the Florida Public Pensions Trustee Association (FPPTA), of which he is a member. He also currently sits on the executive board, and serves as treasurer, of the Broward Alliance for Neighborhood Development (BAND), a non-profit organization that advocates for affordable housing and community economic development in Broward County, Florida.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $70 billion in assets under administration and management as of December 31, 2018, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for latest updates follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$712 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

