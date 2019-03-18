Amen Properties Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of 2018 and Announces Dividend

Amen Properties, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMEN) today announced financial
results for its fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Company
posted quarterly revenue of $1.2 million and net income of $351
thousand. These results compare to revenue of $611 thousand and net
income of $1.2 million for the same quarter last year. The Company’s
2018 revenue growth was driven by increased oil and gas production while
the decline in profitability resulted from recognition of a significant
gain in 2017 related to the sale of a mineral leasehold interest.
For the full year 2018, Amen reported revenue of $4.6 million, an
increase of 72% over 2017 driven by increased oil and gas production.
The Company’s net income for 2018 was $5.2 million compared to $2.4
million in 2017, an improvement caused by the revenue growth described
above as well as significant gains recognized in connection with the
sale or assignment of mineral leasehold interests during the year.
Amen also announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved
the payment of a quarterly dividend of $20 per share and tithing
dividend of $9.30 per share, to be paid on March 29, 2019 to
shareholders of record as of March 22, 2019.
Finally, Amen reiterated that its Board has approved a plan whereby the
Company will no longer hedge the revenue stream associated with its oil
and gas royalties. “Shareholders of Amen need to understand that they
hold an un-hedged long oil and gas position and should pursue their own
hedging strategy if they are uncomfortable with that risk,” said Kris
Oliver, Amen’s Chief Financial Officer.
The Company’s 2018 fourth quarter report is available for viewing or
download from the company’s web site – www.amenproperties.com.
About Amen Properties:
Amen Properties owns a portfolio of cash-producing properties including
real estate and oil and gas interests.
Cautionary Statement:
This document contains forward-looking statements, which involve a
number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to
differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of the
words "expect," "project," "may," "might," potential," and similar
terms. AMEN Properties, Inc. ("Amen", "we" or the "Company") cautions
readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of
future performance and that actual results could differ materially from
those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors
beyond Amen's control. These factors include, but are not limited to,
our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, economic, political
and market conditions and price fluctuations, government and industry
regulation, U.S. and global competition and other factors. We undertake
no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
