Amendola Celebrates 16 Years of Shining the Light on the Best Brands in Healthcare Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the healthcare industry makes a generational shift to preventive, value-based care, one public relations and marketing agency more than any other has helped promote the visionary organizations driving this significant change. Amendola Communications, an award-winning full-service, data-driven marketing and PR agency, is proud to announce its "Sweet 16" anniversary year in business.

Healthcare is the top economic driver in the United States and increasingly around the world. The global market for preventive healthcare technologies and services alone is expected to reach $432 billion by 2024, according to evaluations from Grand View Research. Amendola has added dozens of companies from the sector to its client roster, and presently serves over 50 healthcare and healthcare IT clients. In 2018, Amendola ranked 3rd largest agency in the Phoenix Business Journal's "Largest Phoenix-Area Public Relations Firms."

"I often marvel that we started out with just a handful of employees and customers, and here we are today as the top agency in our industry with over 50 accounts; most of whom are full-service clients. That is the power of hard work and dedication—and a true reflection of the talented team here at Amendola," said Jodi Amendola, the agency's CEO.

Giving back to the healthcare community

In honor of its 16th anniversary, Amendola Communications is making a $100,000 in-kind donation to the Help In Healing Home Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides an affordable "home away from home" to recuperating patients and their families.

"We feel so fortunate to be in a position to use our healthcare marketing and PR expertise for such a compassionate cause. I strongly believe in giving back, especially to patients and the healthcare profession that cares for them. They are the motivation driving everything our clients do," Amendola added.

16 years of promoting breakthrough companies

Amendola helped put some of the most important healthcare and healthcare technology companies on the map, from early stage startups to publicly-traded companies. By extension, this has expanded the recognition and use of predictive analytics, machine learning, automated communication between providers and payers, integrated healthcare coordination, air medical transport, evidenced-based chiropractic care, and many, many other impactful solutions.

"Amendola has been our full-service agency partner for three years now. They understand our messaging and how to approach the market in many cases better than we do," said David Lareau, CEO of Medicomp.

He continued, "I chalk up our public relations and marketing success to two factors. One, Amendola knows the healthcare and healthcare IT industries inside out and delivers the media results and marketing creativity to prove it. Two, and just as important, the agency is a true believer in our own mission to upend the status quo."

JaeLynn Williams, executive vice president at Air Methods, also weighed in. "A year with Amendola exceeded our expectations. We were just starting to build out our marketing and communications team and Amendola really helped us bridge key gaps as that team came on board," explained Williams.

She continued, "While we were looking for a PR partner, what we got was a group who today helps us with our PR, social media, digital marketing, content marketing and has also helped us with messaging and crisis communications. Amendola is an excellent complement to our new marketing team."

Jay Deady, CEO of Recondo Technology, said Amendola is his go-to PR agency for healthcare technology. "The agency has worked with me at three different companies now. For Recondo Technology, Amendola's extensive media relationships and relentless focus on getting meaningful media opportunities for us has kept our message well ahead of the competition's for years," Deady noted.

Another client, Leslie Falk, senior vice president at Health Catalyst, explained why Amendola has been one of the company's trusted communications agencies for more than seven years. "Our Amendola team has extensive PR and marcom expertise. They are wise, responsible and innovative; and committed to the success of our clients and our organization," said Falk.

Every year, Amendola helps its clients amass billions in media impressions, securing placements in top-tier trade and national publications that span from Healthcare IT News, Becker's Hospital Review, STAT, Modern Healthcare, and Healthcare-Informatics, to USA Today, the New York Times, WSJ, The Hill, Barron's, Harvard Business Review and countless others.

In addition to PR, the agency offers full-service programs that include digital and content marketing, lead generation and sales enablement, social media, branding, crisis management and design/marketing communications.

Industry recognition

Along with client accolades, the agency has picked up plenty of awards over the years, including from PRNews, Bulldog Reporter and PRSourceCode. The agency has also garnered considerable recognition from the industry and top editors and reporters. Last year, PR News named Amendola CEO Jodi Amendola one of the Top Women in PR, while giving the agency an honorable mention in the Platinum Awards for content marketing work for Health Catalyst. Other honorable mentions in the category included Coca-Cola, Liquid Plum-R and Johnson & Johnson.

"I've worked quite a bit with Amendola staff over the past 15 years and I must say they are professional, thorough, helpful, and will go far out of their way to get me everything I need to help put together a good story," affirmed Bill Siwicki, managing editor of Healthcare IT News.

Help In Healing Home Fundraiser

Amendola encourages its friends and colleagues in the healthcare industry to support Help In Healing Home. Learn more at www.helpinhealinghome.org. Those in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area can meet organization officials at its Nov. 4 Community Breakfast Fundraiser. Register for tickets at https://www.classy.org/event/community-breakfast-2019/e237208.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

