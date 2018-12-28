Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amerant Announces Class B Share Repurchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 11:01pm CET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”) announced today the repurchase (the “Repurchase”) of 1,420,135.66 shares of nonvoting Class B common stock (“Class B Shares”) from Mercantil Servicios Financieros, C.A. (“MSF”).  The Repurchase price was $12.61 per Class B Share and totaled $17,907,910.67.  The Company used the proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering (the “Offering”) of voting Class A common stock (“Class A Shares”) to fund the Repurchase.

The Offering included 4,922,477 Class A Shares sold by MSF, as the selling shareholder, and 1,377,523 Class A Shares sold by the Company. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the selling shareholder’s sale of its Class A Shares.  As a result of the Offering and the Repurchase, MSF holds no Class A Shares and its remaining Class B Shares are less than 5% of all outstanding Company common shares.

The Company granted the Offering’s underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 945,000 Class A Shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The option expires on January 17, 2019. The Company expects to use all of the net proceeds it receives from the sale of additional Class A Shares, if the underwriters exercise their option, to repurchase additional Class B Shares from MSF.

The Company is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for almost 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. Amerant Bank operates 23 banking centers – 15 in South Florida and 8 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward looking information,” including with respect to the Offering, effects of the Repurchase upon Company earnings per common share and the underwriters’ option. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “designed,” “contemplate,” “plan,” “future,” “would,” and “should,” “could,” “continue,” “predict,” “target,” “strategies” and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any actual results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements or the exercise of the underwriters’ option. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release.

                                                                                        CONTACTS:
  Investors
  InvestorRelations@mercantilcb.com
  (305) 460-8728
   
  Media
  media@mercantilcb.com
(305) 441-8414
   

Amerant Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33pSMAAASH ENTERTAINMENT INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:31pAGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:31pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11:31pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11:30pAtom Energy Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
11:30pVULCAN MATERIALS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:28pTesla names close Musk friend Larry Ellison to board
RE
11:28pNATURAL HEALTH FARM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:27pRAFINA INNOVATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:27pGASTAR EXPLORATION INC. : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Germany paves way for upgrading exhaust systems on older diesel cars
3APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
4FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : First Republic Bank to Join S&P 500 on Jan 2
5TESLA : Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.