Ameren : Illinois Modernizing Natural Gas System in Springfield

Springfield, IL - August 6, 2019 - Residents in Springfield are seeing energy at work first hand as Ameren Illinois crews replace vintage steel natural gas mains and service pipelines with new, corrosion resistant polyethylene material. Three projects have been completed, while four are in progress.

In May, Ameren Illinois completed replacement of a combined 20,600 feet of gas main that serves more than 400 customers in the Indian Hills subdivision and 23rd Street. Just north of Springfield, the company recently finished upgrading more than 10,000 feet of main that delivers natural gas to 60 customers.

Projects in progress or under development include:

Replacing all natural gas facilities on airport property including the National Guard as well as the subdivisions east of J. David Jones from Browning Road north to West Hawkeye Road. This project involves more than 17,500 feet of gas main that serves 100 customers.

Upgrading 36 customer services and nearly 3,000 feet of gas main from Plateau Drive north of Laverna Drive. This project is nearing completion.

Work is just starting along Route 54 from River View through Main and Raylots to Lyons. Approximately 25,300 feet of gas main will be replaced along with 250 customer services.

Nearly 9,800 feet of gas main and 240 customer services will be upgraded this summer in the subdivision along South Park to South Douglas Road.

'These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers,' said Gussie Reed, Division Director of Operations for the Springfield area, adding that the company is planning additional improvements in 2020.

For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required before the work is completed. Ameren Illinois will relight pilot lights on natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.

The Springfield projects are part of Ameren Illinois' plan to replace nearly 250 miles of mechanically coupled steel natural gas distribution pipelines in central and southern Illinois.

Safe Digging: We Need Your Help

As required by law, Ameren Illinois and its contractors will call JULIE (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers along the new pipeline route will also be notified prior to construction.