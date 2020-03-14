Log in
Ameren : Illinois Statement On Temporary Suspension Of Disconnects And Waiver Of Late Payment Fees (COVID-19)

03/14/2020 | 04:12pm EDT

Ameren Illinois Statement On Temporary Suspension Of Disconnects And Waiver Of Late Payment Fees (COVID-19)

COLLINSVILLE, IL (March 14, 2020) In response to the economic hardships that our residential and business customers may experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective today, Ameren Illinois will suspend service disconnections and forgive late payment fees for non-payment through at least May 1.

'The COVID-19 pandemic may result in lost income for some of our customers, particularly the most vulnerable. We want all of our customers to have peace of mind that they will have energy service as we navigate through this unprecedented situation,' said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.

Customers needing assistance with paying their bill should contact our customer care team at AmerenIllinois.com for payment options.

###

Disclaimer

Ameren Illinois Co. published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 20:11:07 UTC
