Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ameren : Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 04:53am EDT

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire / -- Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to severe storms that caused outages in the northern part of the Ameren Illinois service territory. The EOC will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communication.

'We're following our well-defined storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,' said Ron Pate, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. 'Support resources are being mobilized and we're moving our workers to the impacted areas.'

  • Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren.
  • Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.
  • Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outage.
  • Media can access photos, videos and more regarding EOC activation, restoration and emergency kits at AmerenIllinois.com/media.
  • Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.

'Customer safety is of utmost importance, particularly when severe weather occurs. We urge our customers to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, including staying away from downed power lines and immediately reporting any downed lines to Ameren Illinois,' said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.

Disclaimer

Ameren Illinois Co. published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 08:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:58aNORTHWESTERN : Energy preparing for historic winter storm in Montana
PU
05:34aRENAULT : Sport Racing's Statement
PU
05:18aAPPLE : Antara opens its doors to Mexico City
PU
04:53aAMEREN : Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center
PU
04:39aEQT buys German fibre optic firm Inexio; source values deal around $1.1 billion
RE
04:23aBAYER : Updated analysis for larotrectinib confirms high response rate and durable responses over three years in children and adults with TRK fusion cancer
PU
04:18aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz to power McLaren F1 from 2021 onwards
PU
04:15aG1 Therapeutics Presents Updated Data at ESMO 2019 from Randomized Phase 2 Trial of Trilaciclib in Combination with Chemotherapy in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Demonstrating Significant Improvement in Overall Survival
GL
03:54aALIBABA : Daraz launches DExports
AQ
03:22aUPDATE - MarketReview.com Releases Report on Bond Yields & Stock Investing
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. : Goldman Sachs Tries Banking for the Masses. It's Been a Struggle.
4AT&T : AT&T : DirecTV's Zeal for Football Cools
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Auto Makers Set to Sit Down With Antitrust Officials -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group