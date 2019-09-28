Ameren : Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire / -- Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to severe storms that caused outages in the northern part of the Ameren Illinois service territory. The EOC will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communication.

'We're following our well-defined storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,' said Ron Pate, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. 'Support resources are being mobilized and we're moving our workers to the impacted areas.'

Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren.

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.

Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outage.

Media can access photos, videos and more regarding EOC activation, restoration and emergency kits at AmerenIllinois.com/media.

Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.

'Customer safety is of utmost importance, particularly when severe weather occurs. We urge our customers to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, including staying away from downed power lines and immediately reporting any downed lines to Ameren Illinois,' said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.