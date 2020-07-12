Log in
Ameren : Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center

07/12/2020 | 12:56am EDT

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (July 11, 2020) - Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 10:00 p.m. Saturday in response to a line of severe storms that caused scattered outages in central Illinois. The EOC will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communication.

  • Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren.

  • Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Customers who report their outage are able to sign up for outage alerts to receive text or email restoration updates. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.

  • Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.

  • Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.

  • Treat all downed lines as energized and stay away. Report to Ameren Illinois immediately at 1.800.755.5000.

View Ameren Illinois' Emergency Operations Center media kit

Media contacts:

Tucker Kennedy
309.258.3101
tkennedy3@ameren.com

Disclaimer

Ameren Illinois Co. published this content on 11 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2020 04:55:01 UTC
