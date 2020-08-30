Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ameren : Illinois and Ameren Missouri sending crews to Arkansas for Tropical Storm Laura restoration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri sending crews to Arkansas for Tropical Storm Laura restoration

ST. LOUIS (AUG. 29, 2020) - Ameren workers across Illinois and Missouri are heading to Arkansas today to assist in repairing damage and restoring power in Little Rock, Arkansas and the surrounding communities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Laura.

The company's personnel and contractors, including linemen, fleet, logistics and safety will assist crews from Entergy Arkansas. There are approximately 50,000 Arkansas residents without power across the state. Ameren personnel deployed this morning at 5 a.m. from Operating Centers in Illinois and Missouri. Earlier this month, Ameren provided assistance to sister utilities in New Jersey and Connecticut restoring power to communities in need after Hurricane Isaias pounded the East Coast.

Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are voluntary members of the electric power industry's mutual assistance network through the Edison Electric Institute. When called upon, a company will send either company employees, contractors or both, along with specialized equipment to help with the restoration efforts of a fellow company. In essence, it allows a utility hit by a major or catastrophic storm to expand its workforce by borrowing field personnel from other companies in unaffected areas. Following some large storms here Ameren has called upon other utilities for assistance and has a history of helping other utilities, providing support with catastrophic events such as Hurricane Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Just as they do in Illinois and Missouri, Ameren response personnel and crews are taking extra precautions to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19. Preventive actions, such as social distancing and use of masks, and protective eyewear and gloves, are being used. Safety is one of Ameren's core values.

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

Media contacts:

Marcelyn Love
217-381-2241
mlove@ameren.com

Ameren Missouri Communications 314.554.2182
MissouriCommunicatons@ameren.com

Disclaimer

Ameren Illinois Co. published this content on 29 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 15:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pENTERGY : Arkansas Continues Storm Restoration from Laura
PU
12:20p(CACC) INVESTOR ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Credit Acceptance; Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm
PR
12:18pQingdao is together with all Chinese enterprises in taking the big test of COVID-19
PR
12:17pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:36aTIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday
RE
11:35aRAPID NUTRITION : Delivers Strong 2020 Results During Global Pandemic
EQ
11:15aROCKET : SBA Loan Program Contractor and Rocket Loans Face Scrutiny
DJ
11:14aTOYOTA MOTOR : Rolls Out All-New Yaris Cross in Japan
PU
11:10aAMEREN : Illinois and Ameren Missouri sending crews to Arkansas for Tropical Storm Laura restoration
PU
11:03aASTRAZENECA : FARXIGA Demonstrated Unprecedented Reduction in the Risk of Kidney Failure and Cardiovascular or Renal Death in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease in the Phase III DAPA-CKD Trial
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : to cut flights as Hungary closes borders to foreigners
4BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Bank of China first-half profit falls 11.5%, steepest H1 fall since market debut
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : Reliance to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group