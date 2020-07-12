Ameren : Illinois crews work through the night to restore power

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (July 12, 2020) - Ameren Illinois crews and storm support personnel worked throughout the night to restore service to more than 17,900 customers who were without power as a result of severe storms that rolled through the upper half of the Ameren Illinois service territory at two different times on Saturday evening.

Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 10:00 p.m., July 11 to coordinate restoration, logistical support and communication. Crew members reported that the bulk of the damage was a result of trees falling on power lines with more than 100 downed poles and wires. The Peoria Metro, Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana, and Decatur areas were among the hardest hit.

Approximately 480 personnel remain engaged in restoring service to those customers who remain without power. Additional field personnel have been arriving throughout the night, and will continue arriving throughout the day today.

'In the immediate aftermath of the Saturday's severe weather events, we mobilized tree removal personnel and electric line resources to the affected areas,' said Dave Wakeman, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. 'With daylight, we're getting a good look at the extent of the damage we sustained to our infrastructure. This was a powerful storm that knocked down hundreds of large trees. We'll be working throughout the day to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible.'

Residents are reminded that downed electrical wires could be energized and dangerous. Stay away from brush, downed trees and limbs and any debris that may conceal downed power lines. Call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 to report downed wires.

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage.

Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.

High Heat Safety

With expected high heat and humidity today, Ameren Illinois urges customers who are without power - especially seniors, people with small children, and those with respiratory issues - to find an air-conditioned location today. It is important to check on family members and neighbors to ensure they remain safe.

COVID-19 Safety Reminder: As an essential service provider, Ameren Illinois is operating at full capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. While working in the field, crews and response personnel are implementing safety measures, including wearing FR masks when 6-foot distance cannot be maintained. Customers are reminded to keep a safe six foot distance from Ameren Illinois crew members.

###