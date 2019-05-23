Ameren : Illinois making progress in storm restoration

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (May 23, 2019) - Ameren Illinois crews are working to restore power after an unusually strong line of thunderstorms and damaging winds made their way through the mid-section of the Ameren Illinois service territory yesterday evening and early this morning. The company reports that the severe weather damaged or destroyed more than 230 transmission and distribution structures and poles along a wide band stretching more than 200 miles across.

'We began assessing the damages last night and have mobilized our crews to the hardest hit areas,' said Ron Pate, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. 'Additional line resources from our in-state utility partners and from out-of-state contractors are arriving to assist with restoration. Our focus is on getting the power restored as quickly and safely as possible.'

Ameren Illinois has more than 650 in-house and contractor resources engaged in restoring service. As of 11:40 a.m., 8400 customers were without power. The company activated its Emergency Operations Center at 2:30 a.m. and it will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications.

'We urge our customers to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, including staying away from downed power lines and immediately reporting any downed lines to Ameren Illinois,' said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois.

Customer Reminders