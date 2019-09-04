Log in
Ameren : named to elite list of 'Top Utilities in Economic Development' in the nation

09/04/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Ameren named to elite list of 'Top Utilities in Economic Development' in the nation

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 4, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Ameren Corporation was just named to the prestigious list of Top Utilities in Economic Development in 2019 by Site Selection magazine. This is the fourth time Ameren has earned the distinction, having previously been named to the list in 2007, 2011 and 2012. Energy companies from across the country are evaluated on many criteria, including the innovative programs and incentives they offer to attract and expand businesses and create new jobs.

'Ameren Missouri is committed to powering growth by helping existing businesses expand and attracting new businesses to the communities we serve,' said Michael Moehn, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. 'We offer one of the most favorable economic development rate incentives in the country, in addition to providing innovative energy solutions for our customers. Companies looking to grow know they can rely on Ameren to be a partner every step along the way.'

'The investments Ameren Illinois has made to modernize the state's electric and natural gas infrastructure are among the key reasons why more companies are choosing to expand their operations here,' said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. 'Increased energy reliability gives companies confidence that they can grow while holding down operating costs.'

Ameren achieved significant milestones in 2018 that position the company to continue to deliver superior value for its customers and spur economic growth in the communities it serves. Ameren Missouri developed a new Economic Development Incentive Rider offering an up to 40 percent discount over a five-year term for qualifying energy users and provided customers with a 6% rate decrease in 2018. Ameren Illinois grid improvements saw reliability increase by 19% while rates remain 26% below the national average for commercial customers.

This year's elite group of Top Utilities in Economic Development was determined by examining corporate end-user facility investment project activity in 2018 within the energy companies' service territories. The data was then used to calculate the jobs and capital investment numbers on a cumulative and per-capita basis resulting from those projects.

'The elite Top 20 we named this year earned the honor amid a field of around 3,300 electric utilities across the country, including around 900 cooperatives,' says Managing Editor Adam Brunsof the rankings Site Selection has published since 1999.

The complete list of Top Utilities in Economic Development appear in the September 2019issue of Site Selection and appear online at www.siteselection.com.

About Ameren

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinoisdevelops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

For further information: Ameren Missouri Communications 314.554.2182, MissouriCommunicatons@ameren.com; Ameren Illinois Communications, 309.863.5040, PublicRelationsIL@ameren.com

Disclaimer

Ameren Illinois Co. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 12:11:04 UTC
