Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AmeriFactors Launches New Campaign with Legendary Football Coach Steve Spurrier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:54pm CEST

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriFactors, a recognized leader in business financing, today launched its partnership with College Football Hall of Fame player and coach, Steve Spurrier.

AmeriFactors calls winning play with new partnership with former NCAA football, NFL and current AAF Coach Spurrier
Steve Spurrier joins AmeriFactors as official celebrity spokesman.


“At AmeriFactors we have over 29 years of experience scoring cash flow, quickly, and delivering championship-caliber customer service for business owners across the country,” said Kevin Gowen, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of AmeriFactors. “That’s why we could not be happier to welcome such an accomplished football figure, along with his strong character, winning attitude and national-level recognition, like Steve Spurrier to the AmeriFactors team. We truly believe Coach Spurrier is a spirited and authentic spokesperson that will personally connect with potential clients and help them understand and use our service.”

AmeriFactors provides funding to businesses through accounts receivable financing, also known as factoring. Through factoring, AmeriFactors is able to provide cash flow to businesses in as little as 24 hours—just as fast-paced as Spurrier’s famous Fun ‘N’ Gun offense.

Earlier this year, Spurrier returned to head coaching and Central Florida with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). As an official celebrity partner, Spurrier will be featured in AmeriFactors latest marketing campaign which includes television, radio and social media. The campaign will launch just months before the Orlando Apollos’ inaugural season.

For more information about AmeriFactors, please visit www.AmeriFactors.com.

About AmeriFactors
For over 29 years, AmeriFactors has been funding businesses across the nation building a legacy of trust and integrity through accounts receivable financing. Also known as factoring, AmeriFactors converts accounts receivables into immediate cash flow. In as little as 24 hours, AmeriFactors advances up to 98 percent of receivables with fees starting as low as 2 percent. AmeriFactors is a recognized leader in specialty financing and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust.

About Steve Spurrier
A native Floridian, former NFL player and legendary head football coach, Steve Spurrier is known for his winning on and off the field. Spurrier began his head coaching career in 1983 with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the United States Football League (USFL). In 1990, he returned to his alma mater, the University of Florida, where he created the ‘Fun ‘N’ Gun’, an offensive strategy focusing on passing, and led the school to seven conference championships and a national championship in 1996. After several seasons coaching in the NFL, Spurrier returned to college football at the University of South Carolina and retired as the program’s winningest coach. In April 2018, Spurrier was named the head coach of the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

Media Contact:
Jazmyn Reed
jreed@findsomewinmore.com
(407) 722-7830

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e386b40-c174-4712-8e4e-400b885877e1

Amerifactors-logo__funding-business.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13pBIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
11:13pDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11:13pAMERIGAS PARTNERS L P : Elects Roger Perreault and Hugh J. Gallagher to Its Board of Directors
BU
11:13pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Arranges $52M Multifamily Sale
BU
11:12pDOCUSIGN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:11pTECHNOVATIVE GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11pLIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP. :  Announces Distribution Rates
AQ
11:11pExponam to Exhibit and Attend The Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
11:11pUPDATE - Freddie Mac Prices $912 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C02
GL
11:10pENGAGEMENT LABS : Announces Grant of Options and RSAs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?
5U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.