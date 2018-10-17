AmeriHealth Caritas : Announces Next Generation Model of Care

AmeriHealth
Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and health care
solutions for those most in need, operating in 15 states and the
District of Columbia, announced today its new strategic initiative, the
Next Generation Model of Care (NGMoC). This new model of care brings
together providers, community resources, member services, caregiver
support, and data analytics to deliver the promise of truly integrated,
whole person care.
This new model of care will meet members where they are, and enhance
their engagement with the health care system and their community.
Additionally, it will apply the power of population health data to
deploy services and supports to help members live healthier lives. This
pioneering approach to care can help to ensure quality and meaningful
results, based on individual need and preferences, to achieve better
outcomes for members and, subsequently, state customers.
“Our company has taken an intense deep dive into how care is delivered
to those in need and the process led us to an approach that is, at its
core, a re-commitment and re-dedication to our members, and to our
nation’s historic values around helping the disadvantaged and
chronically ill,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul Tufano.
“We will be without parallel in how we serve our members and state
partners. As health care becomes more complex and as those most in need
face increasing social barriers to achieving health and wellness,
managed care organizations need to be more agile and nimble in
addressing members’ specific challenges.”
The cornerstone of the new model is the AmeriHealth Caritas mission: to
help people — especially those most in need — get the care they need, to
stay well, and to build healthy communities. The NGMoC advances the
mission by:
-
Focusing not only on members’ illnesses, but also on their experiences
— within the health care system and their physical environment — along
with supporting their caregivers;
-
Applying the science of population health to deploy preventive
programs for at-risk members;
-
Tackling social determinants to reverse the cycle of poverty and poor
health by supporting members’ needs for suitable and healthy housing,
access to fresh food, transportation and job training;
-
Engaging members at all potential touch points, including providers,
call centers, wellness centers and caregivers;
-
Based on the above member touch points, utilizing informatics to
develop a complete picture of members, their needs and the outside
influences that could impact their health; and,
-
Providing alternatives to nursing homes or offering options to help
members overcome some of the challenges of intellectual and/or
developmental disabilities, so they can live more independent lives.
“The approach so often with Medicaid plans is ‘one-size-fits-all.’
However, understanding the unique needs of each individual and providing
meaningful high touch engagements are key to building trust,” said Dale
Prestipino, Partner at PwC. “True whole person care requires a
transformation from traditional managed care models to an unwavering
focus on member and caregiver needs using a personalized mix of social
and clinical programs that produce a material difference —an incredibly
daunting exercise for many managed care providers—so compassion and data
can foster the highest quality outcomes. While most companies are
attempting to reach this goal by implementing pieces of this approach,
AmeriHealth Caritas is the first Medicaid managed care organization to
take a deliberately holistic approach that will drive improved health
outcomes.”
AmeriHealth Caritas Forms Health Services and Health Markets
Divisions
To operationalize the NGMoC, a Health Services division was
created to coordinate medical and support services for members and their
caregivers. It fully integrates clinical and social services, bringing
together all the functions that manage a member’s care. The division is
being led by Executive Vice President, Marilyn Eckley, who was formerly
the company’s Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations.
“With the Next Generation Model of Care, we are truly aligning and
integrating all the services that directly and indirectly impact our
members, which is unique in our industry. We are now positioned to
continue our leadership in developing best-in-class solutions and
capabilities that support health outcomes for our members and enhance
our partnerships with providers,” said Eckley.
Additionally, a complementary Health Markets division will drive
growth, strengthen AmeriHealth Caritas’ existing businesses, and expand
its product portfolio. The division will be led by Executive Vice
President, Steve Bohner, who was formerly the company’s Chief Financial
Officer.
Health Markets will include local lines of business across the country,
as well as Marketing, Business, and Product Development, and the
existing business lines around Medicare, Long Term Services and Supports
(LTSS), PerformCare, and PerformRx. Health Markets will also roll out a
business line devoted to enhancing the lives of members with
intellectual and developmental disabilities, called ID/DD Solutions.
“I have spent over 25 years at AmeriHealth Caritas, and I have never
been more energized or more optimistic about what the future holds for
our members, customers and associates. The Next Generation Model of Care
will have a customer-focused approach that forges strong relationships
with our members, providers and state customers,” said Bohner.
“With the strong leadership team in place and a renewed energy and
focus, this new model of care is truly a defining moment in the
AmeriHealth Caritas story,” said Tufano.
About AmeriHealth Caritas
AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in
partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. AmeriHealth Caritas
is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most
in need. Operating in 15 states and the District of Columbia,
AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5.3 million Medicaid, Medicare
and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its
integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and
specialty pharmacy services, behavioral health services, and other
administrative services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth
Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of
experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more
information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.
Amber:
An AmeriHealth Caritas Story
Amber is a single mother of five children living homelessly in a food
desert section of Washington, D.C. To make things worse, Amber was
admitted to the hospital only to be diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian
cancer.
After connecting with Amber at the hospital, our associates were able to
help her and her children: 1) secure housing; 2) gain access to healthy
foods; 3) obtain a cell phone; 4) schedule transportation to her medical
appointments; and 5) apply for interim-disability assistance.
Regular check-ins with Amber help her keep track of appointments and
prescriptions.
With the Next Generation Model of Care
Based on population health data that identifies patterns of health
determinants, AmeriHealth Caritas opens a Wellness Center in Amber’s
community to help local residents engage the health care and social
services system more easily and effectively. There, they can access
services that address social determinants (housing, transportation and
healthy foods, etc.) and participate in programs that address health
needs specific to the area, like smoking cessation and nutritional
education, to improve the overall health of the community.
Wellness Centers also perform Health Risk Assessments (HRA) that allow
AmeriHealth Caritas to see emerging health on an individual and
community basis, allowing the company to deploy care coordinators or
partners to assist members who are vulnerable to certain health risks,
and improve wellness.
Additionally, a care coordinator helps to:
-
Identify the right pediatrician for Amber’s children, looking into
preferred language, office hours, and the location to make sure there
was easy access to bus transportation.
-
Engage Amber every month, in person and over the phone, to see if she
needs any help with her medical or social services as she navigates
the health system.
-
Coordinate services with Amber’s PCP to prevent gaps in care and
improve her chances of recovering from cancer.
-
Contribute data and observations that can continuously improve the
level of service for members like Amber.
