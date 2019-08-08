AmeriHealth Caritas : Awarded Contract to Continue Serving Louisiana's Medicaid Population

AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies (AmeriHealth Caritas), a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other integrated health care solutions for those most in need announced today that its Louisiana Medicaid plan, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, has been notified by the Louisiana Department of Health of its intent to award it a contract to continue serving its Medicaid managed care program. The new contract is set to begin in January 2020.

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana has been part of Healthy Louisiana, the state’s managed care program, since its launch in 2011 and currently serves approximately 200,000 members. AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana has been actively engaged in community development and support, addressing social barriers to good health, such as homelessness, food insecurity, unemployment, and lack of access to transportation. The plan also opened community wellness centers in Shreveport and New Orleans in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“We are excited about this opportunity to continue serving the people of the Louisiana, providing them with access to the quality care and services they deserve,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Tufano. “Core to our mission is a strong belief that every individual should have access to health care, and for more than 35 years AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies has delivered that person-centered model of care to those most in need.”

Kyle Viator, market president for AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, agreed.

“The awarding of this contract allows us to continue helping our members here get the care they need to stay well,” Viator said. “We look forward to staying engaged with our members and the communities in which they live, work and love, and carrying out our mission of building a healthier Louisiana.”

About AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana is one of five Medicaid managed care plans that participate in the Healthy Louisiana program. AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana helps Louisiana families get proper care and stay well. AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana works with communities in need to achieve positive health outcomes throughout the state. For more information, go to www.amerihealthcaritasla.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 11 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves more than 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

