AmeriHealth Caritas : Brings the “Power of Partnerships” To Raleigh

After Hurricane Florence, Non-Profits Team Up to Offer Health Screenings around NC

More than 50 local, state and national groups will meet in Raleigh on Monday to support the state in its recovery efforts from Hurricane Florence, and help hundreds of families and children better understand and prepare for the risks associated with living through a flood. Monday’s meeting will launch a three-day event featuring Healthy Hoops®, a signature health program targeting asthma, one of the many potential health risks associated with surviving a flood.

Spearheaded by AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, Healthy Hoops is a community-based, chronic disease intervention program that combines hands-on asthma education and health screenings with basketball clinics led by experienced coaches.

On Monday, dozens of non-profits will meet in Raleigh to maximize the “power of partnerships” and make sure that the Healthy Hoops events can help as many children as possible. Participants will also learn best practices in building meaningful community partnerships from a variety of local CBO leaders, United Way and AmeriHealth Caritas.

WHO: AmeriHealth Caritas United Way of the Triangle The American Lung Association (ALA) WHEN: Monday, September 24, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Art (2110 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607)

AmeriHealth Caritas will also award checks to the United Way and the American Lung Association (ALA) at Monday’s event and present additional checks to the local Boys & Girls clubs at each of the Healthy Hoops clinics.

Healthy Hoops Tour

The three-day Healthy Hoops tour becomes particularly important in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Along with record rainfall, the storm brought a dizzying array of possible problems for families living in flooded areas, including the potential for mold. The ALA reports these can cause serious respiratory problems including wheezing, coughing and, in some cases, asthma attacks.

The schedule for the three day program:

Sept. 26th - Elizabeth City (Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle, 320 N. Road Street)

Sept. 27th - Charlotte (Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 940 Marsh Road)

Sept. 28th - Raleigh - (Boys & Girls Club of Wake County, 701 Raleigh Blvd)

“For 16 years, Healthy Hoops has exemplified our mission of helping people get the care they need, stay well and build healthy communities,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Tufano. “Residents in communities affected by this catastrophic weather event remain at the center of our thoughts.”

Healthy Hoops was launched in 2002 to address increased asthma diagnoses among children and a spike in asthma-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations in the Philadelphia area. Sixteen years later, AmeriHealth Caritas has hosted Healthy Hoops programs in multiple states, including Kentucky, South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and shortly, North Carolina

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 15 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5.3 million Medicaid, Medicare and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, behavioral health services, and other administrative services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005489/en/