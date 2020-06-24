Log in
AmeriHealth Caritas : Hires New Chief Data Officer and Chief Analytics Officer to Transform Care Management with Data Intelligence

06/24/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

Medicaid managed care organization implementing plans to bolster technological expertise and capacity

As part of a two-pronged effort to drive innovation through technology and data, AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced today that it has appointed Harish Nakra as chief data officer (CDO) and Vinod Swarna as chief analytics officer (CAO). The newly created roles reflect the organization’s increased focus on applying data and analytics across the enterprise to help achieve its most important strategic objectives.

The CDO and CAO will work jointly to expand the organization’s enterprise-wide capabilities in data and analytics. The complementary functions will also contribute to the company’s efforts to transform the delivery of care management to underserved populations by enabling tailored services and supports to individuals to improve their health outcomes. Nakra will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Fred Dickson and Swarna will report to Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer Chris Dallas-Feeney.

“Harish and Vinod bring extraordinary expertise to our organization at a time when data-driven decision making is critical to our mission and growth strategies,” said company Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “As we advance our focus on holistic, person-by-person health care, we need deeper insight, through data and analytics, about the best way to design and deliver innovative programs and services that will change the course of our members’ lives for the better.”

“As a company, we’ve already made significant strides over the last 20 years in connecting our members to vital resources such as food and housing and other social determinants of health,” said Tufano. “However, we are aiming to do much more. Data and analytics will help us go beyond health and deliver innovative solutions that will enable our members on their pathway to prosperity.”

Harish Nakra comes to AmeriHealth Caritas with more than 20 years of experience in many aspects of data management and a real passion for data, with a patent pending for the innovative use of geospatial data. He most recently led the Enterprise Data Office for Health Care Service Corporation, where he developed an enterprise data strategy roadmap, created an enterprise data governance program, and built a high-performing team to support the Enterprise Data Office. Before that, he was the Managing Director of Data and Analytics at Fifth Third Bank. He also served in various data and technology leadership roles at GE Capital, Atlas Oil Company, and Arrow Uniform.

Nakra has a master’s degree in information systems from Eastern Michigan University, from which he also earned a graduate certificate in finance. In addition, he has an MBA from the Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, earned the Project Management Professional designation from the Project Management Institute, and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

Vinod Swarna has nearly 15 years of experience leading innovative technology strategies around data, advanced analytics, business intelligence solutions, and artificial intelligence. He has a proven track record of building high-performing analytics functions in large organizations, including Magellan, Aetna, and CVS. Additionally, he has an extensive background in health care and is widely published in the area of health care analytics.

Swarna holds master’s degrees in biostatistics and computational biostatistics, both from Arizona State University. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in genetics and a master’s degree in computer science from Osmania University. His inclusive leadership style will help him optimize collaboration and integrate how AmeriHealth Caritas uses analytics across the organization.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 37 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.


© Business Wire 2020
