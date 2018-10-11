Log in
America’s Great Debate: Cheez Whiz or Provolone?

10/11/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

Fans Take a Stand on the Right Way to Cheese a Cheesesteak

Prompted by the introduction of two new cheesesteaks at Potbelly Sandwich Shop, one topped with Cheez Whiz, one with provolone, people are raising their voices for what’s (arguably) the greatest debate on Twitter right now – even celebrities have weighed in. Is Cheez Whiz on a cheesesteak the nectar of the gods or a slap in the face to Ben Franklin? Or is provolone the only way to pure cheesesteak perfection?

People tweeting in for Team Cheez Whiz:

“Replace my blood with cheddar cheese whiz” — @jophisboy
“cheez wizz is so great and on a philly cheesesteak and on mount fuji” — @evwolf7
“Cheezy, whizzy, delicious, delectable, delightful, reliable, scrumptious, & sensual” — @ss_054_

Team Provolone:

“Cheez whiz? If it's not provolone throw mine away” — @chrisandjac1978
“Provolone or die!” — @scottkorin
“WHY WOULD YOU PUT CHEEZ WHIZ ON A PHILLY CHEESE STEAK” — @TheGBADude

Wanna weigh in on the Potbelly Cheesesteak Debate? Tweet us @Potbelly and let us know which cheese belongs melted on top of the new Cheesesteak.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way people want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast and Friendly service in an environment that lets you take a well-deserved break. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the world — with more than 450 shops. For more information, visit Potbelly.com.


