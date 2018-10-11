America’s Great Debate: Cheez Whiz or Provolone?

Prompted by the introduction of two new cheesesteaks at Potbelly
Sandwich Shop, one topped with Cheez Whiz, one with provolone,
people are raising their voices for what’s (arguably) the greatest
debate on Twitter right now – even celebrities have weighed in. Is Cheez
Whiz on a cheesesteak the nectar of the gods or a slap in the face to
Ben Franklin? Or is provolone the only way to pure cheesesteak
perfection?
People tweeting in for Team Cheez Whiz:
“Replace my blood with cheddar cheese whiz” — @jophisboy
“cheez
wizz is so great and on a philly cheesesteak and on mount fuji” —
@evwolf7
“Cheezy, whizzy, delicious, delectable, delightful,
reliable, scrumptious, & sensual” — @ss_054_
Team Provolone:
“Cheez whiz? If it's not provolone throw mine away” — @chrisandjac1978
“Provolone
or die!” — @scottkorin
“WHY WOULD YOU PUT CHEEZ WHIZ ON A PHILLY
CHEESE STEAK” — @TheGBADude
Wanna weigh in on the Potbelly Cheesesteak Debate? Tweet us @Potbelly
and let us know which cheese belongs melted on top of the new
Cheesesteak.
About Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been
feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature
salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just
the way people want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises
Fresh, Fast and Friendly service in an environment that lets you take a
well-deserved break. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977,
Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the world — with more than
450 shops. For more information, visit Potbelly.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005223/en/