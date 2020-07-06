Log in
America's Largest Manufacturer of Transparent Armor Launches New Name and Brand as XPER

07/06/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Rockwood Equity Partners announced today that its portfolio company, Ibis Tek, which includes Standard Bent Glass, now is rebranded as XPER (the “Company”). The Company unveiled a new logo and launched a modern and redesigned website (www.xperusa.com), components of a comprehensive rebranding strategy to reflect the evolution and future vision of the Company.

XPER is America’s largest manufacturer of transparent armor and leader in Defense Protection Systems. The Company chose the name XPER to reflect the experience and expertise that has enabled its continued growth in armor capabilities and to create a foundation for new opportunities. The Company has leveraged capabilities cementing its status as a leader for armor solutions. The commitment to customers and partners remains its highest priority.

“We are excited to bring together the expertise and skills of these two businesses and form a vertically integrated market leader providing transparent and opaque armor, metal fabrication, coating, and kitting operations to support our warfighters,” said Vince Nardy, Rockwood Partner and XPER Chairman. “Our Saxonburg operation features modern transparent armor equipment and implements the latest in six sigma methodologies and tools,” he added.

The Company will continue non-Defense business operations under its respective brands in the marketplace. These include: Standard Bent Glass (architectural and decorative glass), ISV (specialty vehicles and police cars) and iFORCE (tactical bicycles).

Founded in 1999, Rockwood Equity Partners is an operationally-oriented private equity serving the lower middle market. The firm invests in niche product manufacturers, value-added distributors and service providers in the following sectors: aerospace and defense; healthcare; industrial technology and specialized b2b. Rockwood acquired Ibis Tek in 2017 and Standard Bent Glass in 2018. For more information on Rockwood or XPER, visit www.rockwoodequity.com or www.xperusa.com.


© Business Wire 2020
