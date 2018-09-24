American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine : Receives $5.5 Million to Develop Measures for Community-Based Palliative Care

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) in
partnership with the National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care
(Coalition) and the RAND Corporation, was awarded a $5.5
million three-year grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS) to develop patient-reported quality measures for
community-based palliative care. The measures are intended for use in
CMS’s Quality Payment Program (QPP), including the Merit-Based Incentive
Payment System (MIPS) and Alternative Payment Models (APMs).
“This is a unique opportunity where CMS made MACRA resources available
to medical and health associations to develop measures that matter to
our field,” said AAHPM President Tammie E. Quest, MD FAAHPM. “CMS
pinpointed palliative care as having significant measure gaps, therefore
inhibiting teams from reporting on the quality of care that is provided.”
In addition to measure gaps in general, there are significant gaps in
meaningful symptom management and communication measures, despite the
noted importance of these domains to patients with serious illness. “It
is important that patients feel heard and understood,” suggested Amy
Melnick, MPA, Executive Director, National Coalition for Hospice and
Palliative Care. “New measures developed through this generous grant
will incorporate patient, caregiver and family input along with clinical
and other stakeholder feedback. The Coalition is pleased to partner with
AAHPM and RAND on ensuring this cross section of stakeholders are part
of the entire measure development process.”
With support from CMS, the partners will assemble a technical expert
clinical user patient panel (TECUPP) to provide input through the
measure development, testing and implementation process, including
creating technical specifications, conducting validity and reliability
testing, publishing a paper on the measure development, testing process
and results, and presenting the measures during a consensus-building
endorsement (CBE) process. Swain Eng and Associates LLC, a healthcare
consulting firm, will be supporting the project.
AAHPM is committed to improving the quality of healthcare delivery to
seriously ill people in all settings, including the use of meaningful
measures for hospice and palliative care quality reporting. This measure
development project complements other AAHPM-convened quality and payment
initiatives, including the unification of specialty palliative care
quality registries under a new quality collaborative, testing of a
methodology to identify the population with serious illness
for inclusion in quality measures, and a proposal for an alternative
payment model to support community-based palliative care.
The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM)
is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice
and palliative medicine (HPM), and the membership also includes nurses,
social workers, and other health and spiritual care providers committed
to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their
families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding
access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of
HPM, through professional education and training, development of a
specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research
and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 17-member Board of Directors
and managed by 16 full-time staff along with additional, scalable
support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in
Chicago, IL.
The National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care (Coalition)
is an independent 501c3 organization comprised of the ten-leading
national hospice and palliative care organizations dedicated to
advancing care of patients and families living with serious and
life-limiting illness by communicating, coordinating, and collaborating
on issues and activities of importance to the interdisciplinary field.
The Coalition is the home of the National
Consensus Project, Clinical Practice Guidelines for Quality
Palliative Care, an initiative which brings sixteen national
organizations together to establish and implement high quality
palliative care guidelines in all settings.
The RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization, has a
long history of quality measurement, including over three decades of
developing, testing, and implementing quality measures (QMs) across a
wide range of clinical care domains. RAND has collaborated on or
developed 31 National Quality Forum-endorsed measures covering hospice
and palliative care, geriatrics, cancer, medication management and
medication safety, substance abuse, pediatric conditions, adverse events
in hospital settings, and cultural competency. RAND’s deep knowledge of
quality measurement methods includes experience with CMS’s Measures
Management System Blueprint and developing tools to capture the
patient’s experience of care and patient-reported outcomes (e.g.,
Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and System [CAHPS] survey
tools).
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is part of the United
States Department of Health and Human Services, aiming to strengthen
healthcare services and information available to beneficiaries and
health care providers who serve them. Visit CMS.gov and follow @CMSGov.
To learn more, please contact AAHPM Director of Quality and Research
Katherine Ast (kast@aahpm.org).
