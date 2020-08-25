American Agricultural Insurance Company Announces New Logo and Branding

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Agricultural Insurance Company, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced a rebrand aimed at aligning the company’s image with its current mission, vision, and role in the marketplace.



The company will now refer to itself as AmericanAg™, a name that honors its roots as a reinsurance provider for the Farm Bureau® insurance companies, while its new tagline – “Reinsuring your world” – points to its growing presence in the broader domestic and international reinsurance marketplace.

Janet Katz, Executive Vice President and CEO of AmericanAg™, said, “By refreshing our brand image, we’re providing clarity on who we are and what we do – which is create value for clients around the world through long-term relationships, innovative reinsurance solutions, and exceptional service.”

The company’s new logo is meant to embody their innovative approach to reinsurance. The medium- weight typeface suggests both stability and nimbleness, and the two circular layers of dots hint at a globe while creating feelings of radiating energy and a bright tomorrow.

”Our new brand is fresh and modern,” said Katherine Aguirre, Director of Marketing. “It represents who we are today and also positions AmericanAg™ for the future.”

About AmericanAg™

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg™) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg™ has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg™ is rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

Contact:

Katherine Aguirre

Director of Marketing

Phone: 847-969-2916

Email: kaguirre@aaic.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f0dcc5e-cc4a-4e44-96f6-ceee6ccbc22e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35e8673b-d9cb-4958-bd5d-f45f2dbe791f