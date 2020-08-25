Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Agricultural Insurance Company Announces New Logo and Branding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:46am EDT

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Agricultural Insurance Company, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced a rebrand aimed at aligning the company’s image with its current mission, vision, and role in the marketplace.

The company will now refer to itself as AmericanAg™, a name that honors its roots as a reinsurance provider for the Farm Bureau® insurance companies, while its new tagline – “Reinsuring your world” – points to its growing presence in the broader domestic and international reinsurance marketplace.

Janet Katz, Executive Vice President and CEO of AmericanAg™, said, “By refreshing our brand image, we’re providing clarity on who we are and what we do – which is create value for clients around the world through long-term relationships, innovative reinsurance solutions, and exceptional service.”

The company’s new logo is meant to embody their innovative approach to reinsurance. The medium- weight typeface suggests both stability and nimbleness, and the two circular layers of dots hint at a globe while creating feelings of radiating energy and a bright tomorrow.

”Our new brand is fresh and modern,” said Katherine Aguirre, Director of Marketing. “It represents who we are today and also positions AmericanAg™ for the future.”

About AmericanAg™

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg™) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg™ has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg™ is rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

Contact:
Katherine Aguirre
Director of Marketing
Phone: 847-969-2916
Email:     kaguirre@aaic.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f0dcc5e-cc4a-4e44-96f6-ceee6ccbc22e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35e8673b-d9cb-4958-bd5d-f45f2dbe791f

Primary Logo

New Branding

Same dedication to our clients' success.
Our Mission, Our Business

As a global reinsurer, we aim to create value through long-term relationships, innovative solutions, and exceptional service.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aGrandstream Announces 1080p HD USB Webcam
BU
11:50aHOWMET AEROSPACE : 2Q20 Analyst Presentation (PDF)
PU
11:50aAIR LIQUIDE : Access to Air Liquide's bio-NGV stations in France for heavy-duty trucks with the Shell card
PU
11:50aHOWMET AEROSPACE : 2Q20 Analyst Presentation Transcript (PDF)
PU
11:50aMANITOWOC : updates its free diagnostic mobile app to include Potain tower cranes; releases new Bluetooth-enabled pressure test kit
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting of 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Compte-rendu de l'assemblée générale extraordinaire du 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aCOFINIMMO N : Proces-verbaal van de buitengewone algemene vergadering van 25.08.2020
PU
11:50aGiga Confirms No Undisclosed Material Change
NE
11:50aKudelski Security Recognized as a Leader in Managed Security Services Evaluation
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group