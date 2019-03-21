Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Airline pilots expect to test 737 MAX software fix in Boeing simulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at the Boeing Factory in Renton

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc pilots expect to test Boeing Co's 737 MAX software fix on the U.S. manufacturer's simulators this weekend, officials from the pilots' union told Reuters on Thursday, a key step in restoring pilots' confidence in the aircraft after two fatal crashes.

Boeing has been working on a software upgrade for an anti-stall system and pilot displays on its fastest-selling jetliner in the wake of the deadly Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October.

Similarities between the flight path in the Lion Air incident and a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 have raised fresh questions about the system, and pilots want assurances that the update is solid. The two crashes killed everyone aboard both planes, a total of 346 people.

American is the second largest U.S. operator of the MAX, behind Southwest Airlines. United Airlines is the third U.S. carrier to operate the MAX.

"This airplane can be a safe airplane, and there have been great strides on getting a fix in the works, but I'll have a better feel after we can test it out," said Mike Michaelis, safety committee chairman of the Allied Pilots Association, or APA, which represent American Airline pilots.

Michaelis said one APA pilot and one pilot from American's management team would test the software fix in Renton, Washington, where Boeing builds the MAX and has two simulators.

Boeing declined to comment.

The MAX jets were grounded worldwide in the wake of the Ethiopian crash. For the aircraft to fly in the United States again, the Federal Aviation Administration must approve the planned software fix and new training, which pilots must complete.

Boeing also plans to offer as standard a safety feature that might have warned earlier of problems that possibly played a role in the two crashes.

As for training, Boeing has proposed new computer-based training on the software update, followed by a mandatory test.

Jon Weaks, head of Southwest Airline's pilots' union, told members on Wednesday that the FAA-mandated training should be enhanced.

MAX simulator training is not required, partly because not many simulators exist.

Southwest and American, which operate 34 and 24 MAX jets, respectively, have said they expect to receive MAX simulators later this year.

Canada's CAE Inc, the main simulator producer, said it has delivered nine of the simulators, which are now in high demand by airlines but take about a year to build. CAE expects to deliver 20 more in 2019.

"For now we want to get our safety experts in these unicorn simulators to show us what the software fix does," said Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the American Airlines pilot union and a 737 pilot. "When it comes to safely issues, it has to be a full-course meal, nothing a la carte."

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by Leslie Adler)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.92% 372.7 Delayed Quote.15.57%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 2.09% 50.74 Delayed Quote.9.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pLegalizing Marijuana Hits Hurdles in Albany
DJ
10:14pMexico could pay Pemex debt from $15 billion stabilization fund
RE
10:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Economy maintains stable progress with opportunities
PU
09:54pJapan's slowing inflation leaves BOJ fighting tough price battle
RE
09:43pJapan's slowing inflation leaves BOJ fighting tough price battle
RE
09:36pU.S. warns China meddling in Hong Kong hurting business confidence
RE
09:36pAmerican Airline pilots expect to test 737 MAX software fix in Boeing simulator
RE
09:35pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/22 Premier Li stresses implementation of larger-scale tax cuts
PU
09:30pAsian shares firm after solid U.S. data, tech sector hopes
RE
09:29pOil prices near 2019 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
2NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EDUCATORS: Bring Jane Goodall to your classroom with April 2 and 9 Skype events
4ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Here's Your Business Report Card
5EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Shares of Japan's Eisai swamped with sell orders after ending Alzheimer trials

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.