American Airlines Announces Nonstop Philadelphia (PHL) to Orlando Melbourne (MLB)

Glorious beaches by day and theme park fireworks by night just got more
convenient for Philadelphia travelers. American Airlines announced today
that it will begin nonstop flights to Orlando Melbourne International
Airport (MLB) starting February 16, 2019. The Central Florida airport is
conveniently located in the heart of the tourism region and is the
closest airport to NASA rocket launches, Port Canaveral’s cruises and
what critics call “some of the most beautiful beaches Florida has to
offer.”
The flights will depart Saturdays from Philadelphia at 8:05 a.m.,
arriving in Florida at 10:48 a.m. The Embraer 175 jet arrival time syncs
perfectly with cruise ship noon early boarding. Melbourne Airport
Express offers nonstop shuttle service to the port, and all major rental
car companies are onsite. The return flight to PHL departs at 11:24 a.m.
and arrives in PHL at 1:55 p.m., with enough time to connect to some of
American’s largest international destinations, including recently
announced summer service to Dubrovnik, Croatia and Bologna, Italy.
Considered a stress-free alternative, new way to travel, American
Airlines’ passengers will enjoy all of Florida’s amenities and see why
PrivateFly.com declared MLB the nation’s #1 scenic airport approach.
Growing in popularity, MLB is just minutes away from 72 miles of
sparkling beaches and Sebastian Inlet State Park, home to more than 100
endangered species, world class surfing and fishing, with the added
attraction of a protected tide pool beach where children and manatees
can be found sharing the warm ocean waters.
“The more that sun-seeking families learn about our area, the more they
seek nonstop service via MLB,” said Puneet (PK) Kakur, chairman of the
Space Coast Office of Tourism. “We’re close to everywhere people want to
go on their Florida family vacation.”
MLB Airport Executive Director Greg Donovan, A.A.E. welcomes the
expansion of flights from American Airlines and anticipates more flights
to serve the more relaxed family-friendly atmosphere found via MLB. “The
drive to Disney and Universal seems shorter after a day on the beach.”
You can book your stress-free Florida vacation on AA.com beginning
Monday, Sept. 24. Information about Orlando Melbourne International
Airport is available via MLBair.com or @FlyMLB.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005605/en/