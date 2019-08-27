Log in
American Airlines 'confident' of Boeing 737 MAX flying this year - executive

08/27/2019 | 03:35pm EDT
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight lands at Reagan National Airport in Washington

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc is "confident" that its Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft will fly this year, in time for the holidays, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Kerry Philipovitch told reporters on Tuesday.

American has removed its 24 MAX jets from its flying schedule through early November as it awaits Federal Aviation Administration approval for the grounded planes to fly again following two fatal crashes.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -2.82% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-21.55%
