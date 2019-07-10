Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Airlines raises unit revenue forecast, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Handout photo of American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX jets sit parked at a facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday raised its estimate for second-quarter unit revenue as the grounding of Boeing Co's MAX jets left the No. 1 U.S. carrier with fewer aircraft in service, allowing it to fly fuller planes.

The company's shares rose 3% in early trading and also lifted the stocks of other airlines, providing some relief to a sector that has been battered by thousands of flight cancellations and reschedules in the wake of the grounding.

The company, however, said its second-quarter pretax profit would be reduced by about $185 million because it canceled over 7,000 flights in the quarter.

American Airlines, which has already pulled the MAX off its flying schedule through Sept. 3, had in April cut its annual profit forecast, blaming an estimated $350 million hit from the groundings.

The company, which has the second-biggest fleet of MAX aircraft in the United States with 24 jets, now expects unit revenue, a measure that compares sales to flight capacity, to increase between 3% and 4% percent in the quarter ended June, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise of between 1% and 3%. (http://bit.ly/2Lf12bo)

The airline also raised its forecast for quarterly pre-tax margin, excluding certain items, to a range of 8.5% to 9.5%, from 7% to 9%.

Analysts have said non-MAX operators such as Delta Air Lines Inc are expected to do much better this year as they would benefit from reduced supply levels in the form of higher load factors and fares.

Last week, Delta said its expects its quarterly numbers to be at high end of its previous forecast, helped by "strong demand" in the United States.

Delta will report its second-quarter results on Thursday. American Airlines and smaller rival Southwest Airlines Co, which is the world's biggest MAX operator with 34 jets, are expected to report results later this month.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : CEMAC leaders urged to mainstream economic diversification, regional value chain development in community economic programme
PU
01:01pNEAR Protocol Developers Raise $12.1M Round led by Metastable and Accomplice to Bridge the Adoption Gap for Decentralized Applications
BU
01:00pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Exporters lead FTSE 100 lower as Fed Chair's comments knock dollar
RE
12:58pINSTANT VIEW : Powell - Fed stands ready to act "as appropriate" to sustain expansion
RE
12:58pFACEBOOK CURRENCY PROJECT 'CANNOT GO FORWARD' UNTIL CONCERNS ADDRESSED : Powell
RE
12:58pFed's Powell, in Trump's crosshairs, gets backing from Congress
RE
12:56pEUROPE : European shares end lower as Fed optimism short-lived; banks outperform
RE
12:56pFed's Powell, in Trump's crosshairs, gets backing from Congress
RE
12:53pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/07/10 Social security funds to be replenished
PU
12:52pAmerican Airlines raises unit revenue forecast, shares rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
5OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About