American Architectural Manufacturers Association : AAMA and World Vision Partner to Provide Backpacks, School Supplies to Title I School in Austin, TX

During the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) 2019 National Fall Conference, volunteers filled backpacks with school supplies to benefit children at a local Title I elementary school in Austin, TX. A total of 500 backpacks were filled and distributed during the event.

After writing and including notes of encouragement for the current academic year, volunteers visited the school in person to distribute the backpacks. Bluebonnet Elementary is a Title I school that serves more than 770 elementary students. A school is eligible to become part of the Title I Schoolwide Program when the poverty level of those enrolled is at or above 40 percent.

'Bluebonnet Elementary faces challenges that include a high rate of economically disadvantaged families,' said April Lewandowski, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Bastrop Independent School District. 'We are glad to have the support of AAMA and World Vision in terms of getting much-needed supplies into the hands and backpacks of our schools most in need. With over 770 students attending Bluebonnet, there is a great need for school supplies every year.

This event was coordinated in partnership with World Vision, a humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities to help them reach their full potential. World Vision does this by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice.

'AAMA's partnership with World Vision, and the association's commitment to their mission, continues to be an important part of our efforts to better the communities we visit,' said Janice Yglesias, AAMA Executive Director. 'We thank our volunteers, who worked hard this fall to help hundreds of children in the Austin area.'

AAMA member companies collectively donated $12,000 to sponsor 500 backpacks in total. The top donor organizations were Lippert Components and MI Windows and Doors.

