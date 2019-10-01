Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Architectural Manufacturers Association : AAMA and World Vision Partner to Provide Backpacks, School Supplies to Title I School in Austin, TX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

During the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) 2019 National Fall Conference, volunteers filled backpacks with school supplies to benefit children at a local Title I elementary school in Austin, TX. A total of 500 backpacks were filled and distributed during the event.

After writing and including notes of encouragement for the current academic year, volunteers visited the school in person to distribute the backpacks. Bluebonnet Elementary is a Title I school that serves more than 770 elementary students. A school is eligible to become part of the Title I Schoolwide Program when the poverty level of those enrolled is at or above 40 percent.

'Bluebonnet Elementary faces challenges that include a high rate of economically disadvantaged families,' said April Lewandowski, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Bastrop Independent School District. 'We are glad to have the support of AAMA and World Vision in terms of getting much-needed supplies into the hands and backpacks of our schools most in need. With over 770 students attending Bluebonnet, there is a great need for school supplies every year.

This event was coordinated in partnership with World Vision, a humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities to help them reach their full potential. World Vision does this by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice.

'AAMA's partnership with World Vision, and the association's commitment to their mission, continues to be an important part of our efforts to better the communities we visit,' said Janice Yglesias, AAMA Executive Director. 'We thank our volunteers, who worked hard this fall to help hundreds of children in the Austin area.'

AAMA member companies collectively donated $12,000 to sponsor 500 backpacks in total. The top donor organizations were Lippert Components and MI Windows and Doors.

More information about AAMA and its activities can be found on the AAMA website.

AAMA is the source of performance standards, product certification

and educational programs for the fenestration industry.SM

Disclaimer

American Architectural Manufacturers Association published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 21:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pDeere to lay off 163 U.S. workers as trade war dents equipment demand
RE
05:48pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Two Trading Firms, Bank to Pay a Total of $3 Million for Spoofing
PU
05:37pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:36pEcuador to quit OPEC in 2020 in search of bigger export revenue
RE
05:34pExxon expects weak oil prices to hit third-quarter earnings
RE
05:33pAMERICAN ARCHITECTURAL MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : AAMA and World Vision Partner to Provide Backpacks, School Supplies to Title I School in Austin, TX
PU
05:32pUtilities Down, But Losses Limited by Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Slowdown Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
3Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
4NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group