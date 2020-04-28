American Association for Cancer Research Renews Commitment to HighWire Hosting

Scholarly publishing tech provider, HighWire, is pleased to announce that the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) has renewed its commitment to HighWire as provider of its journal hosting and analytics services.

The AACR has been a valued customer of HighWire for over a decade, and has continued to grow and scale its use of services over that time - including trail-blazing use of HighWire Analytics, Code Ocean integration, and the addition of the AACR’s ninth journal – Blood Cancer Discovery - in late 2019.

HighWire is immensely proud to continue to support and enable the dissemination of knowledge and research findings for the AACR, the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer.

Christine Battle, Publisher and Vice President, Scientific Publications at the AACR, said, “HighWire’s services provide a key role in our publishing processes, and our decision to renew our agreement with HighWire is a reflection of that role.”

“We have had a strong relationship with the AACR for many years, which utilises not only our core Hosting solutions but has also led the industry in its innovative use of our award-winning Analytics suite,” said Founding Director of HighWire, John Sack, “We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership and contributing to the battle against what remains one of the most common and aggressive diseases in the world.”

About the American Association for Cancer Research

The AACR is the largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure all cancers. The organization was founded in 1907, and its membership includes more than 47,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other healthcare professionals; and patient advocates residing in over 120 countries.

About HighWire

HighWire is a global provider of digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.

Born out of Stanford University and now celebrating its 25th year, HighWire is backed by Stanford and private equity firm Accel-KKR, recently listed as the top founder-friendly investors for entrepreneurial partnership. This combination of deep digital understanding, academic expertise and strong financial backing makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers.

For more information, please visit highwirepress.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

