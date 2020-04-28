Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Association for Cancer Research Renews Commitment to HighWire Hosting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Scholarly publishing tech provider, HighWire, is pleased to announce that the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) has renewed its commitment to HighWire as provider of its journal hosting and analytics services.

The AACR has been a valued customer of HighWire for over a decade, and has continued to grow and scale its use of services over that time - including trail-blazing use of HighWire Analytics, Code Ocean integration, and the addition of the AACR’s ninth journal – Blood Cancer Discovery - in late 2019.

HighWire is immensely proud to continue to support and enable the dissemination of knowledge and research findings for the AACR, the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer.

Christine Battle, Publisher and Vice President, Scientific Publications at the AACR, said, “HighWire’s services provide a key role in our publishing processes, and our decision to renew our agreement with HighWire is a reflection of that role.”

“We have had a strong relationship with the AACR for many years, which utilises not only our core Hosting solutions but has also led the industry in its innovative use of our award-winning Analytics suite,” said Founding Director of HighWire, John Sack, “We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership and contributing to the battle against what remains one of the most common and aggressive diseases in the world.”

About the American Association for Cancer Research

The AACR is the largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure all cancers. The organization was founded in 1907, and its membership includes more than 47,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other healthcare professionals; and patient advocates residing in over 120 countries.

About HighWire

HighWire is a global provider of digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.

Born out of Stanford University and now celebrating its 25th year, HighWire is backed by Stanford and private equity firm Accel-KKR, recently listed as the top founder-friendly investors for entrepreneurial partnership. This combination of deep digital understanding, academic expertise and strong financial backing makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers.

For more information, please visit highwirepress.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

###


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:56pLatest Edition of InterSystems HealthShare Responds to New U.S. Interoperability Requirements
BU
01:56pPACCAR : Leyland Trucks Earns the Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade
BU
01:55pSEC Awards Over $18 Million to Whistleblower
NE
01:55pEUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : to enable over 20 million COVID-19 tests per month by end May 2020 with multiple new solutions
BU
01:53pDYNATRACE : Explore and analyze Amazon CloudWatch Synthetics data in Dynatrace
PU
01:50pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways Starts Talks to Make Redundant 12,000 Staff
DJ
01:50pCROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : and Airbnb Work Together to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19
BU
01:50pQuadro Provides Exploration and Drilling Program for 2020
NE
01:50pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Reports First Quarterly Loss in Nine Years -- Update
DJ
01:49pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
4EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Launches Region in Italy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group