American Bank : Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 American Bank Announces First Quarter 2020 Dividend

02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST

CONTACT: Mark W. Jaindl, President and Chief Executive Officer
Allentown, PA, February 19, 2020

American Bank Incorporated (OTC Pink: AMBK), the parent company of American Bank, today announced that on February 18, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock to shareholders of record on March 16, 2020 and payable on April 1, 2020.

American Bank Incorporated common stock last traded at $12.25 per share. American Capital Trust I Preferred Securities last traded at $13.00.

About American Bank

American Bank, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is a locally-owned community bank dedicated to serving personal and business customers in the Lehigh Valley for over 20 years with a complete selection of deposit and loan products and convenient services. American Bank is an early innovator of online banking technology and continues that tradition by providing customers across the country online services that make banking easy and convenient. Their online banking service, AmericanBank Online (available at AMBK.com), allows personal and business customers to bank using a full range of real-time services available online or using a mobile device. For more information about American Bank, you can visit AmericanBank.bank, a new financially-focused and security-driven top-level domain name for respected financial institutions.

In addition, American Bank has been recognized as a 5-Star Superior rated financial institution (the highest rating possible) by Bauer Financial Inc., designating it as one of the strongest banks in the nation and was named one of the safest banks in the nation by MSN Money.

AmericanBank Online is a registered trademark for the Internet financial services provided by American Bank, a state-chartered, FDIC-insured, full-service financial institution serving customers throughout the United States. American Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System. American Bank is FDIC insured and an Equal Housing Lender.

'Safe Harbor' Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release regarding American Bank's business which are not historical facts, including expectations regarding future financial results, are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

Disclaimer

American Bank Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 13:04:03 UTC
