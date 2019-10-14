American Blue Ribbon Holdings Restaurants Raise Funds for Families of Fallen Soldiers

O’Charley’s, Village Inn and Bakers Square to support The Folded Flag Foundation

American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC (ABRH), a diversified food services company headquartered in Nashville, announced today three of its brands will participate in an initiative to support The Folded Flag Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of fallen service members.

Now through Veterans Day (Nov. 11), O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar, Village Inn and Bakers Square locations will raise funds for The Folded Flag Foundation. Each guest who donates $5 on their dine-in check will receive a $5 voucher toward a future in-store purchase at the respective participating restaurant brand. The Folded Flag Foundation gives 100 percent of all public donations directly to the scholarship recipients.

“Over the last three years, O’Charley’s guests have donated more than $390,000 to The Folded Flag Foundation,” said Craig Barber, ABRH CEO. “After seeing our guests embrace the effort and recognizing the impact of those efforts on military families, we wanted to expand the opportunity to more of our guests. Extending this fundraiser to Village Inn and Bakers Square means we can help honor the legacy of more fallen heroes by helping their families.”

In addition, each of the three brands will offer veterans and active duty service members a free meal on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). Each brand also offers a military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

“We are excited to build on the success of our relationship with O’Charley’s as we partner with Village Inn and Bakers Square,” said John Coogan, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. “The donations provided from their guests will help us in our mission of providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military and government personnel who have lost their lives defending our country and freedom.”

Learn more or donate directly at www.OCharleys.com/FoldedFlag, www.VillageInn.com/FoldedFlag or www.BakersSquare.com/FoldedFlag.

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL public donations to the families. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

About American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC (ABRH)

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, ABRH is a diversified food services company operating four family and casual dining restaurant groups in the United States. These include O’Charley’s, Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub, Village Inn and Bakers Square. ABRH also owns and operates Legendary Baking, an award-winning baker of pies and premium desserts. ABRH is a majority-owned subsidiary of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (www.CannaeHoldings.com). Visit www.ABRHoldings.com to learn more.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and has served crave-able American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 170 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s is a place that welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com.

About Village Inn

The first Village Inn opened in Denver, Colorado, in 1958 and began offering what has since made it famous—made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, fresh eggs cooked any style, sizzling bacon and a pot of steaming hot coffee. Six decades later, Village Inn has more than 180 corporate and franchise restaurants located primarily in the Rocky Mountain region, the Midwest, Arizona and Florida. Its reputation for all-day breakfast endures and carries over to lunch, dinner and The Best Pie In America®. Visit www.VillageInn.com for locations and menus.

About Bakers Square

Bakers Square—home of The Best Pie in America®—is a family restaurant that serves classic American comfort food for breakfast (served all day), lunch and dinner. Since first opening its doors in Des Moines, Iowa, more than 40 years ago, the brand has grown to more than 30 locations in the Midwest. Its double-crust fruit pies, cream and meringue pies have the distinction of being the most awarded pies in America. Bakers Square pies have placed first in the America Pie Council National Pie Championships not once, but over 300 times in the last decade. Learn more at www.BakersSquare.com.

