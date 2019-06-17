American Business Bank : Relocates LA Headquarters to Contemporary Facilities and Introduces an Updated Brand

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTC Pink: AMBZ) today opens the doors to
their new Corporate Headquarters and Banking Office at 400 S. Hope,
Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90071. "After over 20 years in the same DTLA
location, the new facilities signify a modernization of the Bank's image
and way of working, while staying true to our fundamental values of best
in class advice, insights, and customer care to some of the best middle
market companies in Southern California," said Leon Blankstein, ABB's
President, CEO and Director. "After focusing on nothing else, we felt it
was time for our brand to match our business model."
In its new 36,000-square-foot office space in a Leeds Certified
building, the Bank's employees and management will greet customers and
prospects in a more contemporary setting, a nod to the Bank's commitment
to remaining relevant to its customers with the advanced technologies
and services they need. Additionally, the Bank today launches its new
website address on a more secure web domain - americanbb.bank.
"Our mindset and way of doing business have not changed, but as of
today, our look has," said Regional Executive Vice President, Chris
Basirico, the Bank's executive in charge of Corporate Branding. "The new
look of American Business Bank brings our classic values forward with a
fresh, modern presentation. New logo. New location. Same service and
expertise."
ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a
wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients
include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals
and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices
in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange
County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland
Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005043/en/