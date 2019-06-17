American Business Bank : Relocates LA Headquarters to Contemporary Facilities and Introduces an Updated Brand

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTC Pink: AMBZ) today opens the doors to their new Corporate Headquarters and Banking Office at 400 S. Hope, Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90071. "After over 20 years in the same DTLA location, the new facilities signify a modernization of the Bank's image and way of working, while staying true to our fundamental values of best in class advice, insights, and customer care to some of the best middle market companies in Southern California," said Leon Blankstein, ABB's President, CEO and Director. "After focusing on nothing else, we felt it was time for our brand to match our business model."

In its new 36,000-square-foot office space in a Leeds Certified building, the Bank's employees and management will greet customers and prospects in a more contemporary setting, a nod to the Bank's commitment to remaining relevant to its customers with the advanced technologies and services they need. Additionally, the Bank today launches its new website address on a more secure web domain - americanbb.bank.

"Our mindset and way of doing business have not changed, but as of today, our look has," said Regional Executive Vice President, Chris Basirico, the Bank's executive in charge of Corporate Branding. "The new look of American Business Bank brings our classic values forward with a fresh, modern presentation. New logo. New location. Same service and expertise."

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

