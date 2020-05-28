American City Business Journals : Creates Small Biz Backer Platform for Small Businesses to Share Their Stories

The fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus across America has created many economic hardships for thousands of small businesses across the nation, especially restaurants, retailers and service agencies. Many business owners have been forced to close their doors temporarily and put employees out of jobs and paychecks, while others pivoted their businesses quickly to join in the response effort.

To help small businesses get back on their feet and share their stories of response and survival, American City Business Journals has partnered with supporting sponsors and underwriters to create Small Biz Backer, a new product launched this month. Small Biz Backer will be in print and digital platforms across the 44 cities where ACBJ publishes local business journals.

“Small businesses are vital to every city’s economy and make up a core coverage area of our business journals. Small Biz Backer is a designated place online and in print for them to share how they are responding,” said Whitney Shaw, CEO of ACBJ.

A Small Biz Backer underwriter can donate listings to small businesses they choose, such as customers, suppliers and vendors. In a Small Biz Backer listing, the small business can share and market products and services it is providing or has added during the virus response. Small Biz Backer will appear across the print and digital versions of the local business journals and their email newsletters.

“As part of Cincinnati Bell’s focus and support for our small business community, we are thrilled to partner with the Cincinnati Business Courier to sponsor the Small Biz Backer campaign. This is an opportunity for local small businesses to gain exposure during a critical time. This is just one of the many ways Cincinnati Bell is investing in our community and helping to jumpstart the tristate economy,” said Jason Praeter, President and GM of Cincinnati Bell Entertainment and Communications.

For more information about the Small Biz Backer program go to: smallbizbacker.com or call Mike Olivieri, Executive Vice President, ACBJ at 704-973-1005.

About American City Business Journals:

ACBJ is the country’s largest owner of local business journals with nearly 500,000 paid subscribers, 16 million monthly visitors to its web sites and 220,000 annual event attendees. The company is dedicated to helping local business leaders grow their business, advance their career and simplify their professional lives in 44 cities in the US.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005851/en/