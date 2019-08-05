Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Coalition for Ethanol : ACE conference holding timely discussions on strategies for ethanol producers to overcome the margin squeeze

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

Posted on 08/05/2019| Tags: ACE, American Coalition for Ethanol, margins, ethanol, ICM, FQT, conference

Sioux Falls, SD (August 5, 2019) - The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) annual conference, August 14-16, will host a timely general session discussion on ways for ethanol producers to diversify their revenue stream through coproducts, considering the margin squeeze many ethanol plants are facing today. Join ACEat the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District next week to hear from leading technology providers and producers on strategies available for ethanol plants to become more efficient and remain profitable.

Several articles published recently about poor profit margins at ethanol plants, oneciting a CoBank report, noted how low margins drive plants to diversify revenue through coproducts, 'The ethanol plant of today could turn into the corn biorefinery of tomorrow.' This important topic will be covered during several conference breakout sessions, as well as the general session panel 'Steps to a Biorefinery,' with speakers from Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT), ICM Inc., and ACE member plant Golden Grain Energy (GGE), moderated by consulting firm Ascendant Partners Inc.

'In the current environment, producers must make critical decisions related to maximizing short- and long-term profitability,' said Steve Hartig, ICM Inc. Vice President of Technology Development. 'Producers should view ethanol plants as true biorefineries and implement processes to capture the most value possible from the ethanol, animal feed and corn oil streams. Reducing costs and maximizing plant efficiency, while important, will not be enough long-term. Other options must be considered, including the addition of value-added product offerings by the plant.'

'Diversification of revenue is paramount for the industry today and to be truly sustainable now and well into the future,' said Neal Jakel, Vice President of Strategy and Technology Development at FQT. 'Our partners operating our MSC™ protein systems are averaging 10 to 17 cents per gallon EBITDA which is critical when ethanol margins are tight. MSC is a robust technology, producing an established consistent product that plants can look to for proven revenue and risk diversification today,' Jakel added.

'The world has seen an increased demand for plant-based protein in recent years,' said Chad Kuhlers, GGE COO. 'By 2050, global demand is expected to increase 80 percent over current levels due to population growth in African countries and increased wealth in Asia. It is important for ethanol producers to recognize this trend and help to supply the world's protein demands by further refining and processing their coproducts to not only meet world demand, but also add value to their coproducts,' Kuhlers added. 'These facilities need to be viewed as a biorefinery and every aspect of the facility needs to be optimized to capture as much value as possible.'

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 18:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24pChina's Currency Depreciation Escalates Trade War
DJ
03:23pOil falls 3% as trade war concerns hit demand outlook
RE
03:20pFed to develop real-time payments system for launch in 2023 or 2024
RE
03:20pBank lending standards for firms easing long-term, Fed survey shows
RE
03:16pWall St. sinks as yuan slide intensifies U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:09pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $61.75 a barrel Friday, 2 August 2019
PU
03:01pGovernment-Bond Yields Slide as Trade Tensions Escalate
DJ
02:49pFed's Brainard says monitoring market developments 'very closely'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group