Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Coalition for Ethanol : ACE's annual ethanol conference kicks off in Omaha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

Posted on 08/15/2019| Tags: ACE, American Coalition for Ethanol, Omaha, conference, Duane Kristensen, Governor Ricketts

Omaha, NE(August 15, 2019) - The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) 32nd annual conference kicked off in Omaha, Nebraska, today with a welcome from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and updates from ACE leadership.

'As the second largest ethanol producing state in the nation, President Trump's approval of year-round E15 is a big win for Nebraska,' Governor Ricketts said. 'There is, however, still more work to do. While the EPA granted fewer small refinery waivers to the RFS this year, the 1.4 billion of gallons waived undermines the purpose of the RFS. To deliver on President Trump's support for ethanol, the EPA should be more transparent about the waiver process and reallocate any waived gallons. They owe it to our farmers.'

'The agriculture and ethanol industries have been weathering challenging market conditions, as we convene for the 32nd annual ACE conference, and there are headwinds to confront ahead,' Kristensen said. 'With uncertainty surrounding the RFS and trade negotiations, we must engage in meaningful dialogue to find ways to increase demand for ethanol in our fuel supply domestically with E15 and higher ethanol blends, as well as in markets around the globe that are beginning to recognize ethanol's high octane and environmental benefits in renewable fuels policies.'

With EPA finally allowing year-round E15 use, Jennings acknowledged this positive development, but pointed out the good news is being undermined by the bad and encouraged the ACE conference crowd that now is the time to stand up and speak out against the clear harm the administration's actions have had on the industry. 'EPA continues to mismanage the RFS with a refiner-win-at-all-costs approach to small refinery exemptions, and, when you throw in trade wars for good measure, it constrains our ability to expand the use of ethanol here at home and around the world,' Jennings said. 'We've come to the conclusion we cannot merely play defense on the RFS and hope trade wars subside. We need to turn the page - to go on offense. We need a new vision for how to increase demand for ethanol and break free from the status-quo.'

'Combining ethanol's high octane and low carbon strengths into a new growth strategy not only allows us to go on offense, it gives our champions in Congress something to be for as the discussion about climate change begins to ramp up in Washington,' Jennings added. 'ACE members have what it takes to make things happen.'

Lamberty addressed the current market environment and where to see the silver lining with low ethanol prices. 'Some of the biggest gains we've made in the history of the U.S. ethanol industry happened during times when we had the lowest prices,' Lamberty said. 'This time around, however, with domestic markets barricaded by EPA policy and oil company contract language, low U.S. ethanol prices caught the attention of marketers in other parts of the world and more ethanol was exported from the U.S. than ever before.'

This morning's opening remarks were followed by a trade keynote address from USGC CEO Ryan LeGrand and two general session panels covering U.S. ethanol market developments in Mexico, as well as how ethanol producers can capitalize on the emerging carbon economy and the opportunities on the horizon.

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 17:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : Estimated July 2019 U.S. Airline Traffic Data
PU
02:37pWTO paves way for China to seek sanctions against U.S.
RE
02:22pDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY OF CANADA : New Canada–U.S. Preclearance Agreement comes into force, opening door to enhanced travel and trade
PU
02:22pPHMSA PIPELINE AND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SAFETY : U.S. DOT Announces More than $60 Million in Funding for State Pipeline and Underground Natural Gas Storage Safety Programs
PU
02:20pEPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants Recognized as a 2019 Best Place to Work’ in Dallas
SE
02:15pQuantum Materials Corp Acquires Blockchain Technology to Address New Market Opportunities - Updated
GL
02:07pBANCO DE MEXICO : The target for the overnight interbank funding rate is decreased by 25 basis points
PU
02:04pVietnam aims to sell stakes in nearly 100 state firms by end of 2020
RE
01:57pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE's annual ethanol conference kicks off in Omaha
PU
01:56pBOND REPORT : 30-year Treasury Yield Breaks Below 2%
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : GE shares fall on report alleging its finances are worse than disclosed
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group