American Coalition for Ethanol : Capitalizing on carbon panel to highlight opportunities the ethanol industry stands to gain from carbon economy

Posted on 06/28/2019| Tags: ACE, Siouxland Ethanol, Great Plains Institute, Dakota Ethanol

Sioux Falls, SD (June 28, 2019) - The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) 32nd annual conference will present a discussion on how the ethanol industry can benefit from the emerging carbon economy and the new opportunities on the horizon during the 'Capitalizing on Carbon' general session panel on August 15 of its event taking place in Omaha, Nebraska, August 14-16.

As it becomes increasingly important for ethanol producers to calculate the upside potential of investing in processes and technologies to reduce carbon intensity, the ACE conference provides a platform for this timely discussion moderated by ACE CEO Brian Jennings. The panel includes Pam Miller, ACE Board Chair and Director of Industry and Investor Relations for Siouxland Ethanol LLC, sharing how Siouxland Ethanol has financially benefited from selling low carbon ethanol in the California market; Ron Alverson, ACE Board Chair and Director of Dakota Ethanol, providing a breakdown of what the latest GREET [Greenhouse Gases Regulated Emissions and Energy use in Transportation] modeling reveals about corn ethanol; and Brendan Jordan, Vice President of Transportation and Fuels at the Great Plains Institute, discussing the opportunities for a Midwest Clean Fuel Standard.

'The fact that ethanol in general has a low carbon score on a lifecycle analysis of transportation fuels needs to be highlighted and promoted as part of the solution to concerns about our climate, air quality and the environment,' Miller said. 'Siouxland Ethanol recognized long ago that promoting ethanol as a clean octane source was important to our industry going forward and we have been on the cutting edge of innovation to reduce our carbon score.'

'The Department of Energy's GREET model assumptions are under constant review with updates occurring frequently over its nearly 30-year history, and I look forward to sharing what the latest science tells us about corn ethanol production, as well as the importance of accounting for these trends so biofuels are not unfairly penalized in low carbon markets in the U.S. and around the world at this year's ACE conference,' Alverson said. 'Ethanol plantshave individual Carbon Intensity scores and are able to capture carbon credits in low carbon markets, why not individual biofuel feedstock producers?I'll also discuss usingthe GREET model to calculate upstream corn productionGHGsfor individual corn producers.'

'Ethanol producers are continuously innovating to reduce energy use and their emissions, and farmers are innovating to improve soil carbon storage, reduce nitrogen emissions, and benefit water quality,' Jordan said. 'We will be exploring opportunities for state policy to reward ethanol producers and farmers for providing these environmental benefits to society.'

For more information about the event and to register, please visit ethanol.org/events/conference