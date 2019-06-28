Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

American Coalition for Ethanol : Capitalizing on carbon panel to highlight opportunities the ethanol industry stands to gain from carbon economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

Posted on 06/28/2019| Tags: ACE, Siouxland Ethanol, Great Plains Institute, Dakota Ethanol

Sioux Falls, SD (June 28, 2019) - The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) 32nd annual conference will present a discussion on how the ethanol industry can benefit from the emerging carbon economy and the new opportunities on the horizon during the 'Capitalizing on Carbon' general session panel on August 15 of its event taking place in Omaha, Nebraska, August 14-16.

As it becomes increasingly important for ethanol producers to calculate the upside potential of investing in processes and technologies to reduce carbon intensity, the ACE conference provides a platform for this timely discussion moderated by ACE CEO Brian Jennings. The panel includes Pam Miller, ACE Board Chair and Director of Industry and Investor Relations for Siouxland Ethanol LLC, sharing how Siouxland Ethanol has financially benefited from selling low carbon ethanol in the California market; Ron Alverson, ACE Board Chair and Director of Dakota Ethanol, providing a breakdown of what the latest GREET [Greenhouse Gases Regulated Emissions and Energy use in Transportation] modeling reveals about corn ethanol; and Brendan Jordan, Vice President of Transportation and Fuels at the Great Plains Institute, discussing the opportunities for a Midwest Clean Fuel Standard.

'The fact that ethanol in general has a low carbon score on a lifecycle analysis of transportation fuels needs to be highlighted and promoted as part of the solution to concerns about our climate, air quality and the environment,' Miller said. 'Siouxland Ethanol recognized long ago that promoting ethanol as a clean octane source was important to our industry going forward and we have been on the cutting edge of innovation to reduce our carbon score.'

'The Department of Energy's GREET model assumptions are under constant review with updates occurring frequently over its nearly 30-year history, and I look forward to sharing what the latest science tells us about corn ethanol production, as well as the importance of accounting for these trends so biofuels are not unfairly penalized in low carbon markets in the U.S. and around the world at this year's ACE conference,' Alverson said. 'Ethanol plantshave individual Carbon Intensity scores and are able to capture carbon credits in low carbon markets, why not individual biofuel feedstock producers?I'll also discuss usingthe GREET model to calculate upstream corn productionGHGsfor individual corn producers.'

'Ethanol producers are continuously innovating to reduce energy use and their emissions, and farmers are innovating to improve soil carbon storage, reduce nitrogen emissions, and benefit water quality,' Jordan said. 'We will be exploring opportunities for state policy to reward ethanol producers and farmers for providing these environmental benefits to society.'

For more information about the event and to register, please visit ethanol.org/events/conferenceor contact Shannon Gustafson at sgustafson@ethanol.org.

Disclaimer

American Coalition for Ethanol published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 18:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pBest-case scenario for Trump-Xi talks is resumption of trade negotiations - Pence adviser
RE
02:52pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in
PU
02:51pBest-case scenario for Trump-Xi talks is resumption of trade negotiations - Pence adviser
RE
02:50pEXPLAINER : U.S.-China trade war - the levers each country can pull
RE
02:43pTreasury Yields Steady Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
02:42pGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Statement from Minister Yurek Following the Ontario Court of Appeal's Decision
PU
02:42pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : June 24-28
PU
02:39pStocks advance to cap first half as G20 eyed
RE
02:37pHalfway through 2019, tech leads on Wall Street
RE
02:37pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : The Perfect Pair to Help Promote the Housing Industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal
4VALE : VALE : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal
5NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About