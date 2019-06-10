American Culinary Federation : Launches New Culinary Apprenticeships with Digital Portal and Hybrid Learning Model

The American Culinary Federation (ACF), the premier professional
association for chefs in North America, and its educational arm, the
American Culinary Federation Education Foundation (ACFEF) today
announced the launch of an updated Apprenticeship Portal, a digital
learning platform designed specifically for culinary apprentices and
program administrators.
Since 1979, ACFEF culinary apprenticeships, the first of their kind to
be offered in the United States, have combined on-the-job experience
with related classroom instruction and expert mentorship for future
chefs. Now, this tried-and-true format for culinary education features a
digital hub for online learning, skills development, curriculum
management and other resources to make apprenticeships more accessible
to aspiring chefs and more beneficial to the kitchens in which they work
and learn.
“ACFEF apprenticeships boast a long legacy of empowering aspiring
culinarians to develop the technical abilities and professionalism
required for successful careers in foodservice, and of cultivating the
highly trained workforce employers in our industry need,” said ACF
National President Stafford T. DeCambra, CEC, CCE, CCA, AAC. “We’re
proud to say this modernized hybrid learning platform is the first in
the culinary industry and that it meets chefs where they are, enabling
them to develop their skills within busy schedules and with a goal of
eliminating the burden of student loan debt.”
As part of the program relaunch, ACFEF has modernized the apprenticeship
guideline standards and developed a mobile-friendly skills textbook and
gallery. Apprentices can use their mobile phones to record the skills
competencies associated with their training track, ledger hours and
review relevant subject knowledge pages.
The ACFEF Apprenticeship Committee rewrote required apprenticeship
competencies to allow for some or all of what was once classroom
instruction to be completed via online sources, allowing programs to
customize and adapt to better fit the needs of current and prospective
students. Some facilities, including the Washington State University
School of Hospitality Business Management in Pullman, Washington, will
use the platform to offer an innovative online, skills-based curriculum
for a class of remote or semi-remote apprentices.
“There’s a mistaken impression that future chefs need to relocate to a
small list of big cities in order to get the highest level of training
and experience — that no longer has to be the case,” said Jeremy Abbey,
CEC, CEPC, CCE, CCA, director of culinary programs for ACF. “With this
system, and as the ACF apprenticeship roster continues to expand, ACF
will help culinary employers and communities grow and retain local
talent by offering an exciting educational pathway and an opportunity
for future professionals to earn while they learn in their own backyard.”
A streamlined approach to establishing and managing apprenticeship
programs is another key feature of the Portal. Processes that were once
heavily manual, such as logbook entries, are now easily achieved and
tracked by apprenticeship coordinators via the online system.
“Our ACF apprenticeship coordinators are dedicated mentors highly
invested in the success of the next generation of chefs,” continued
Abbey. “Making these programs easier for them to facilitate, as well as
for employers to sign on to, was one of our top priorities in building
the system.”
To learn more about the American Culinary Federation and ACFEF
apprenticeship, including how to start or enroll in a program, visit acfchefs.org.
For stories and insights from apprentices and their supervisors, visit WeAreChefs.com.
About the American Culinary Federation
The American Culinary Federation, Inc. (ACF), established in 1929, is
the standard of excellence for chefs in North America. With more than
15,500 members spanning more than 170 chapters nationwide, ACF is the
leading culinary association offering educational resources, training,
apprenticeship and programmatic accreditation. In addition, ACF operates
the most comprehensive certification program for chefs in the United
States, with the Certified Executive Chef®, Certified Sous
Chef®, Certified Executive Pastry Chef® and
Certified Culinary Educator® designations accredited by the
National Commission for Certifying Agencies. The American Culinary
Federation Education Foundation is home to ACF Culinary Team USA, the
official representative for the United States in major international
culinary competitions, and to Chef & Child, founded in 1989 to promote
proper nutrition in children and to combat childhood obesity. For more
information, visit www.acfchefs.org.
