American Eagle Foundation Launches Nationwide Clean-Up Effort in 2020 to Celebrate American Eagle Day

06/20/2019 | 10:06am EDT

The American Eagle Foundation (AEF), in partnership with Keep Sevier Beautiful and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful (affiliates of Keep America Beautiful), today announced the launch of a nationwide clean-up initiative for American Eagle Day in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005097/en/

This eaglet ate fishing line found along a polluted stream. American Eagle Foundation clean-up efforts aim to eliminate these dangers to the eagle population. (Photo: Business Wire)



By combining efforts, these three organizations plan to encourage the opportunity for youth organizations and clubs in every state to sign up and sponsor a community clean-up on American Eagle Day, June 20, 2020. Community clean-ups can occur at parks, lakes, rivers, interstates or any public area where litter is a nuisance.

“American Eagle Day (a day set aside to commemorate the Bald Eagle) is currently recognized in 48 states. Our goal is to invite at least one youth organization or club in each state to participate in making American Eagle Day a national take-action holiday on June 20, 2020,” said Jim Marietta of the American Eagle Foundation. “Partnering with Keep Sevier Beautiful and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful seemed like a natural fit for AEF to achieve this goal. Our organizations share similar passions and are all deeply committed to preserving the bald eagle and educating the youth of tomorrow around environmental conservation.”

Organizations who host a clean-up are entered into a drawing to win prizes, including a Grand Prize winner who will receive a visit from the world-famous Bald Eagle Ambassador, Challenger.

Those interested in participating may sign up at www.americaneagleday.org

AEF Eaglet Rescue on 04/29/18 https://youtu.be/SozioG-ttuM


© Business Wire 2019
