American Eagle Joins “LYCRA® Insiders” Influencer Marketing Campaign

For the second consecutive year, American Eagle is participating in a
digital marketing campaign developed by INVISTA to promote jeans made
with LYCRA® dualFX® technology. This innovation
combines two different LYCRA® brand fibers to create one
resilient yarn that enables jeans to keep their shape all day, every
day, while delivering exceptional comfort and fit.
Twin sisters Veronica and Vanessa Merrell to promote new American Eagle Ne(X)t Level jeans made with LYCRA® dualFX® technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
The “LYCRA® Insiders” campaign, which has the tagline “It’s
what’s inside that matters most,” is inspired by and targets today’s
Gen-X and millennial consumers, who are much more than they seem on the
surface. Custom content has been developed for American Eagle by
Refinery29, a leading digital media company for millennial women, that
will also publish it on its influential platform.
American Eagle is a leading global retailer famous for creating quality
jeans offering comfort, fit and style at an affordable price. The brand
selected high-impact influencers Veronica and Vanessa Merrell to promote
its new Ne(X)t Level jeans made with LYCRA® dualFX®
technology. The 22-year-old identical twin sisters are actresses and
musicians that have amassed over 4.7 million followers across their
social media channels.
In a custom video created for LYCRA® Insiders by Refinery29,
the Merrell Twins will inspire viewers with their personal story about
what’s inside them that matters most, while promoting the benefits of
the LYCRA® brand technologies inside the American
Eagle jeans they’re wearing. The video will live on the Merrell twins’
social media sites, as well as Refinery29 and LYCRA® brand
digital channels.
Consumers can shop for American Eagle Ne(X)t Level jeans from the
Refinery29 site. Visitors will be directed to the Shop via custom
content including the Merrell Twins’ video, a dedicated email, homepage
takeover, Instagram post, banner ads and newsletter.
“The ‘LYCRA® Insiders’ program is designed to engage female
consumers and raise awareness of the unique benefits LYCRA®
dualFX® technology can add to jeans,” said Rita Ratskoff,
senior marketing manager, denim, INVISTA. “It’s a testament to the
success of last year’s fall denim campaign that American Eagle has
returned to promote its use of LYCRA® dualFX®
technology on Refinery29. The Merrell Twins are the perfect choice to
accelerate purchase intent and drive online retail sales among young
women.”
LYCRA® and dualFX® are trademarks of INVISTA.
About INVISTA
INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical
intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged
technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce
clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products.
Headquartered in the U.S., INVISTA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch
Industries, Inc. For more information, visit INVISTA.com.
About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global
specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories
and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle®
and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000
stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and
ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle
Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200
international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more
information, please visit www.ae.com.
About American Eagle
Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty
apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression
and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand
has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric
with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just
passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making
real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com
to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.
