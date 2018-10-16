American Eagle Joins “LYCRA® Insiders” Influencer Marketing Campaign

Promotes Ne(X)t Level Jeans with LYCRA® dualFX® Technology on Refinery29

For the second consecutive year, American Eagle is participating in a digital marketing campaign developed by INVISTA to promote jeans made with LYCRA® dualFX® technology. This innovation combines two different LYCRA® brand fibers to create one resilient yarn that enables jeans to keep their shape all day, every day, while delivering exceptional comfort and fit.

Twin sisters Veronica and Vanessa Merrell to promote new American Eagle Ne(X)t Level jeans made with LYCRA® dualFX® technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

The “LYCRA® Insiders” campaign, which has the tagline “It’s what’s inside that matters most,” is inspired by and targets today’s Gen-X and millennial consumers, who are much more than they seem on the surface. Custom content has been developed for American Eagle by Refinery29, a leading digital media company for millennial women, that will also publish it on its influential platform.

American Eagle is a leading global retailer famous for creating quality jeans offering comfort, fit and style at an affordable price. The brand selected high-impact influencers Veronica and Vanessa Merrell to promote its new Ne(X)t Level jeans made with LYCRA® dualFX® technology. The 22-year-old identical twin sisters are actresses and musicians that have amassed over 4.7 million followers across their social media channels.

In a custom video created for LYCRA® Insiders by Refinery29, the Merrell Twins will inspire viewers with their personal story about what’s inside them that matters most, while promoting the benefits of the LYCRA® brand technologies inside the American Eagle jeans they’re wearing. The video will live on the Merrell twins’ social media sites, as well as Refinery29 and LYCRA® brand digital channels.

Consumers can shop for American Eagle Ne(X)t Level jeans from the Refinery29 site. Visitors will be directed to the Shop via custom content including the Merrell Twins’ video, a dedicated email, homepage takeover, Instagram post, banner ads and newsletter.

“The ‘LYCRA® Insiders’ program is designed to engage female consumers and raise awareness of the unique benefits LYCRA® dualFX® technology can add to jeans,” said Rita Ratskoff, senior marketing manager, denim, INVISTA. “It’s a testament to the success of last year’s fall denim campaign that American Eagle has returned to promote its use of LYCRA® dualFX® technology on Refinery29. The Merrell Twins are the perfect choice to accelerate purchase intent and drive online retail sales among young women.”

LYCRA® and dualFX® are trademarks of INVISTA.

About INVISTA

INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. Headquartered in the U.S., INVISTA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc. For more information, visit INVISTA.com.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.ae.com.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

