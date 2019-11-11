Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Films, Inc. : Acquires Maker Data Services LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:16am EST

Strategic data company enhances the delivery of digital evidence related to BitTorrent peer-to-peer file sharing activities necessary for anticipated copyright infringement lawsuits against Internet Service Providers and VPN Providers.

American Films, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMFL) strengthen its position to assist Hollywood fight online piracy and copyright infringement through its recent acquisition of Maker Data Services LLC. Over the past year, American Films has been accumulating the data, technology, and the know-how necessary for filmmakers to combat rampant online piracy and those that profit from the theft of intellectual property. The data and technology acquired from Maker Data Services adds to American Film’s already substantial compilation of digital evidence related to BitTorrent peer-to-peer file sharing activities.

“This acquisition is important because it adds to the evidence of BitTorrent related copyright infringement that American Films can provide to its clients,” said John Carty, American Films’ CEO. “This type of forensic evidence is only available from a few sources, most of which only supply the largest industry associations. American Films has positioned itself as the go-to data provider for independent filmmakers that want to take action against the direct infringers, Internet Service Providers, VPN Providers, and others that allow, encourage, and profit from BitTorrent copyright infringement.”

The acquisition coincides with Craig Campbell – formerly with Fidelity Investments - taking on the position of American Films’ CTO. His main focus will be managing the build-out of BitTorrent products for copyright enforcement utilizing the combined data resources now available at American Films.

“We are excited about creating new solutions to combat film piracy and other applications using these important melding data assets,” said Campbell.

Carty said, “The revenue from Maker Data Services will be immediately accretive to American Films. We also expect our new data products and the management of the digital evidence for the ISP lawsuits will add significant growth to our overall company revenue and net income.”

American Films encourages all filmmakers to utilize its resources and recover damages for their producers, directors, actors, and investors. American Films is here for you.

About American Films, Inc:
American Films Inc. (Pink Sheets Stock Symbol: AMFL) is an emergent entertainment industry company focused on opportunities for equity investors. American Films seeks to create alternative investment participation vehicles that provide necessary funding to appropriate projects while offering reasonable return on investment and mitigation of business risks traditionally encountered in the film industry. American Films identifies media products and film industry professionals receptive to alternative funding and the fair treatment of equity investors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aNINGBO FUBANG JINGYE : China's Jingye enters into sale contract with British Steel
RE
09:37aADIDAS : to close German, U.S. robot factories
RE
09:36aRESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP : . Enters into Agreement to Invest indirectly in Shiroro & Gurara Hydropower plants and add 5.5MW net operating capacity to reach 42.6MW
AQ
09:35aCREDIT SUISSE : Shakes Up Management at Investment Bank--Update
DJ
09:35aAptatek Biosciences Wins “Best in Show” at Philadelphia 1st Pitch Life Science Competition
GL
09:33aHYPERBLOCK : Auditors Provide Annual Filings Status Update
AQ
09:32aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Advanced Micro Devices, General Electric, Teva Pharmaceutical, or Uber Technologies?
PR
09:32aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Microsoft, Philip Morris, Qualcomm, or Starbucks?
PR
09:31aORIOLA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions
AQ
09:31aNETENT PUBL : scores hattrick at Southern European Gaming (SEG) awards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5Oil falls after Trump plays down optimistic China trade reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group