Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

American Finance Trust : Announces Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 08:25am EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) ('AFIN' or the 'Company') today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the 'Series A Preferred Stock'), under its existing shelf registration statement. The underwriters are expected to be granted a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The Company will apply to list the shares of Series A Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include purchases of additional properties.

The joint bookrunning managers for the offering are BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. Lead Manager for the offering is FBR Capital Markets & Co., a B. Riley Financial Company. Co-managers for the offering are Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

About American Finance Trust, Inc.

AFIN is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on managing and acquiring a high-quality single and multi-tenant portfolio that is service-retail focused. The portfolio consists of a strong, creditworthy tenant base and is well positioned for growth. Additional information about AFIN can be found at its website at www.americanfinancetrust.com.

Important Notice

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, forming part of the effective registration statement, the applicable preliminary prospectus supplement and other related documents. Copies of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement, subject to completion, relating to these securities may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp. or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. You should direct any requests to BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036 or by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com; or to Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202 or by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com. You may also obtain a copy of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement, subject to completion, and other documents the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') for free by visiting the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding stockholder liquidity and investment value and returns. The words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'plans,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of AFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed on March 7, 2019 and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in AFIN's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results, unless required to do so by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-finance-trust-announces-offering-of-series-a-cumulative-redeemable-perpetual-preferred-stock-300816359.html

SOURCE American Finance Trust, Inc.

Investors and Media: Email: investorrelations@americanfinancetrust.com, Phone: (866)-902-0063

Disclaimer

American Finance Trust Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 12:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:44aLEONOVUS : Raises $2.2 Million CAD Through Successful Warrant Exercise
AQ
08:44aPowerLok® to Launch at Data Center Dynamics in New York, NY, April 9-10, 2019, Booth 108
PR
08:44aMomenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of New Data Supporting M281 as First Anti-FcRn Antibody to Inhibit Maternal-Fetal IgG Transfer in the Human Term Placenta  
GL
08:43aRelease from Egyptian Gulf Bank (EGBE.CA) Concerning ESOP
AQ
08:43aSAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : announces its intention to establish an international Sukuk Program and to issue Sukuk thereunder.
AQ
08:42aQASSIM CEMENT SJSC : inks export deal for Kuwait
AQ
08:42aCAIRO POULTRY : POUL.CA) - Board of Directors' Decisions
AQ
08:42aCredit Agricole Egypt (CIEB.CA) Declares Cash Dividends
AQ
08:42aMAJAN GLASS : Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting
AQ
08:42aSHARJAH PSC : Group Corporate Governance Report for the year December 31,2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent warns of slower game launches after posting biggest ever profit drop
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
3SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : shares fall after weak Asia demand prompts forecast cut

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.