American Footwear Designer Brian ‘@OG_R3ID' Reid Creates Two Exclusive Lifestyle Shoes for ETONIC China Under the R3.ID Label

Designer of Best-Selling Streetwear Sneakers Sees Enormous Potential in Chinese Youth Market, Signs Licensing Agreement to Design On-Trend Shoes for China’s Vibrant Fashion Scene / Speaks Positively on Rapper A$AP Rocky’s Release After Being Arrested in Sweden and Mild Sentence Following Incarceration

One of America’s most influential designers of lifestyle and street fashion footwear, Brian Reid, has signed a licensing agreement with Hong Kong-based manufacturer ETONIC China. This season, Reid has released two exclusive shoes bearing the R3.ID label; the name derived from his last name with a ‘3’ representing a backwards ‘E.’

The California-based designer of popular lifestyle and athletic shoes for numerous U.S. brands cites his long-time relationship with ETONIC president Jack C.K. Cheung and his business partner Daniel HU as a major reason for signing the exclusive deal. “Plus, fashion in China, Hong Kong and Macao is popping right now,” said Brian Reid, adding: “It’s fast. It’s vibrant. And it’s filled with early adopters ready to explore out-of-the-box designs.”

On the design level, Reid is deeply impressed with the ETONIC design and development team. After seeing their technical abilities, the designer was sure it was the right fit to bring the vision for his new shoe collection to fruition. “This is the Dream Team! I’m looking forward to future seasons and a long-term relationship,” said the designer, who is active on Instagram with the handle @OG_R3ID.

As the first products under the new agreement, the two new R3.ID shoes each strike a unique fashion-forward note and are already proving to be the number one selling shoes for the brand:

The R3.ID High-Top is a loud-and-proud statement piece, not only for the ETONIC brand, but also for Reid himself, as he bestows his stylized last name on an eye-catching logo to create an immediate first impression for viewers.

The R3.ID Street Sport model was designed to send a message to the high-fashion labels, athletic brands, rappers and fashion designers that are inspired by Reid’s work. And the message is that his designs are original, prolific and aimed to be best sellers.

Reid recently made headlines because of a dispute with rapper/fashion designer A$AP Rocky, who copied fundamental design elements from Reid’s best-selling D3 2001 skateboarding shoe, created during his time as the head designer for OSIRIS Footwear. While A$AP Rocky referenced the D3 shoe as the inspiration for his AWGE x Under Armour SRLo shoe released by Under Armour, the rapper neglected to credit Reid as the shoe’s original designer.

Although A$AP and Reid have had their differences, Reid is happy that the rapper has received a mild verdict after recent legal troubles in Sweden and has returned to the United States. “I'm glad that after A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden, he no longer faces incarceration and was handed a relatively mild sentence after this unfortunate turn of events,” said Reid.

Amidst the resulting uproar among fans on social media, Reid proceeded to set the record straight in several interviews with high-profile media outlets, including HighSnobiety, SneakerFreaker, and TheHundreds. He has since been reinstated and praised on social media as the designer who inspired the current trend for ‘puffy fashion shoes’ proliferated by designers such as Virgil Abloh and Kanye West, as well as shoe releases by fashion houses including Gucci, Balenciaga, Louise Vuitton, and more.

Starting with his shoe design work in the mid-1990s for skateboard label OSIRIS Footwear, which he co-founded in 1996, Reid has created best-selling products that defined entire generations. The D3 model alone sold millions of units and became a cultural phenomenon as the quintessential 1990s ‘tech skate shoe’, famously worn by recording artists Fred Durst and Avril Lavigne.

Reid’s best-selling designs in the youth fashion market also include shoes like the Bronx, NYC.83, SERVE, and OG.ABEL models, and the first-ever consumer electronics brand in action sports, GBAG.

After 22 years of designing shoes for OSIRIS and retaining the brand’s authenticity, Reid started his own company Superlative Brands Inc. in 2018 as a multiple brand design house and design firm where he works on his latest brands. These labels include all-vegan footwear brand FORWIN and 2000s throwback fashion brand Synth.

As an expansion of the designer’s creative universe, working directly with ETONIC China on original shoe designs for its domestic market is a conscious move on Reid’s behalf. As the current U.S. administration and the Chinese government disagree on trade policies, Reid sees a country of over 1.34 billion people, looking inwards to Chinese brands and exclusive Chinese products for inspiration.

“As much as China is tuned into global fashion trends, they have also created thousands of top fashion brands and create their own fashion trends,” said Reid, who not only wants to be a part of that movement, but plans to establish the ETONIC brand and himself as a designer as household names in China.

The R3.ID High-Top and R3.ID Street Sport shoes are available now through ETONIC’s vast retail and eCommerce network across Asian markets. For more information, visit www.etonic.com. For interview or photo requests contact Kim Dresser.

About Brian Reid

Brian Reid co-founded the OSIRIS Footwear brand in 1996 and served as the head designer for 22 years. OSIRIS was ranked as the world’s fourth-best shoe name and logo by spellbrands.com. Reid has designed trend-setting and million-selling shoes worn by celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Method Man and A$AP Rocky. The influential D3 skateboarding shoe designed by Reid for OSIRIS was copied by major footwear companies and influenced fashion and streetwear designers such as OFF WHITE’s Virgil Abloh. With a finger on the pulse of global fashion trends, Brian Reid has worked with pop culture icons including Del the Funky Homosapien, Tyler the Creator, and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. He has collaborated with brands such as GOLF WANG, Skullcandy, Mishka, Merrell and The Drop. Current ventures include the R3-ID shoe line by Etonic China and the Vegan and ‘karma-free’ footwear label FORWIN @forwinbrandco. Follow Reid on Instagram @og_r3id.

About ETONIC CHINA:

Founded in 2019, ETONIC CHINA is the exclusive licensee of Etonic trademark for greater China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan by Fijian Haojin shoes and Apparel co ltd. which has over 50 retail locations in more than 12 provinces.

