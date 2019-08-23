American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens East Atlanta Store

Decatur, GA, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Freight Furniture and Mattress is opening its sixth store in the Atlanta area on August 23, 2019. The new Decatur store is 24,000 square feet and is located at 1954 Candler Rd. Decatur, GA 30032. The store is in Candler McAfee next to dd’s Discounts. The new store will create 12-18 new jobs.



“We’re excited to add an Atlanta-area location inside the I-285 loop,” said Tom McMillan, Vice President. “Our newest store is close to downtown and East Atlanta. We look forward to providing the Decatur community with an option for quality furniture and mattresses at low, everyday prices in a convenient location. Our huge selection includes living room furniture, dining tables, accessories, bedroom sets, and mattresses. Customers can take it home today for $50 with low, easy payments. We offer sofas from $198, sectionals from $298 or you can customize your own 7-piece Living Room package from $398. Our mattress sets start from $49 each piece and 3-piece bedroom sets from $198. Visit our new Decatur, Georgia store or any of our six Atlanta stores today to see why American Freight is the best choice for quality furniture and mattresses.”

American Freight has always made it our mission to save customers money on quality furniture and mattresses while providing excellent customer service. We are able to do this by purchasing products directly from manufacturers and selling in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middleman and keeping the overhead low, American Freight is able to offer the lowest prices with quality service. This successful formula has made American Freight Furniture and Mattress one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the United States.

Weekly store hours for the new Decatur location are as follows:

· Monday-Thursday (12pm-8pm)

· Friday-Saturday (10am-8pm)

· Sunday (10am-5pm)

Our offerings include: living room – sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and coffee and end tables; bedroom – three, five, and seven-piece bedroom suites from Twin through King; dining room – five and seven-piece sets; mattresses – premiere foam, hybrid (innerspring and foam), innerspring and pocketed coil sets in all sizes; and accessories to complete your home selections. Customers can pay for items in full or take advantage of our payment plan options. We offer a 100% approved layaway program and no credit needed payment plans to help make your home comfortable and complete. Same-day delivery and pick up is available for all in-stock items.

About American Freight

Since 1994, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. American Freight offers flexible payment options including free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans (see www.americanfreight.com/50 for details). With over 160 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. See for yourself - shop at one of our 160+ stores or online and discover why American Freight is the place to go for all your home furnishing needs. We offer a low price match guarantee—visit https://www.americanfreight.com/price-match-policy/ for details. To learn more about American Freight Furniture and Mattress, visit www.americanfreight.com/ or follow us on Twitter @AmericanFreight and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanFreightFurniture.

Media Contact: Sophia Montealegre

740.363.2222 | smontealegre@americanfreight.us