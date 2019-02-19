American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens Third Kansas City Location





Growing retailer adds new store in Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Freight Furniture and Mattress opened its third Kansas City-area store on February 15, 2019. The new Shawnee store is 26,000 square feet and is located at 6495 Quivira Rd. Shawnee, KS 66216 near Sky Zone Trampoline Park and Nellie & Nico’s. This store will create 8-10 new jobs. The Shawnee location will join two other nearby stores in Claycomo, MO and Independence, MO. The Claycomo store is located at 437 E. US Hwy 69 Claycomo, MO 64119 and the Independence store is located at 2210 S. State Rte. 291 Hwy. Suite B Independence, MO 64057.

“We’re excited to add another American Freight Furniture and Mattress store in Kansas City,” said Karl Finley, Vice President. “Our third Kansas City location offers a huge selection of quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. We offer a flexible payment option to take it home today for $50 with low, easy payments. There’s also free layaway and same-day delivery. We stock a wide range of quality bedroom furniture, mattresses, sofas, sectionals, dining sets and so much more. Visit our Shawnee store today to see why American Freight is the best choice for quality furniture and mattresses.”

American Freight has always made it our mission to save customers money on quality furniture and mattresses while providing excellent customer service. We are able to do this by purchasing products directly from manufacturers and selling in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middle man and keeping the overhead low, American Freight is able to offer the lowest prices with quality service. This successful formula has made American Freight Furniture and Mattress one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the United States.

Weekly store hours for the new Shawnee location during Tax Season are as follows:

· Monday-Friday (10am-8pm)

· Saturday (10am-7pm)

· Sunday (12pm-5pm)

Our offerings include: living room – sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and coffee and end tables; bedroom – three, five, and seven-piece bedroom suites from Twin through King; dining room – five and seven-piece sets; mattresses – premiere foam, hybrid (innerspring and foam), innerspring and pocketed coil sets in all sizes; and accessories to complete your home selections. Customers can pay for items in full or take advantage of our payment plan options. We offer a 100% approved layaway program and no credit needed payment plans to help make your home comfortable and complete. Same-day delivery and pick up is available for all in-stock items.

About American Freight

Since 1993, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. American Freight offers flexible payment options including free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans (see www.americanfreight.com/50 for details). With over 150 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. See for yourself - shop at one of our 150+ stores or online and discover why American Freight is the place to go for all your home furnishing needs. To learn more about American Freight Furniture and Mattress, visit www.americanfreight.com/ , follow us on Twitter @AmericanFreight and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanFreightFurniture .





Media Contact: Taylor Janszen 740.363.2222 | tjanszen@americanfreight.us