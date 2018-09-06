American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens Third Missouri Store

Growing Retailer Opens Location in Columbia, MO



Furniture Store Opening in Columbia, MO





Columbia, MO, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Freight Furniture and Mattress will open their third store in the state of Missouri in Columbia on September 7, 2018. The new location has 22,000 square feet of floor space and is located at 2900 Paris Rd. Suite 200 Columbia, MO 65202 near North County Shopping Center. The store will create 6-10 new jobs in the area.

“I’m very pleased that we are opening our newest store in Columbia,” said Karl Finley, Vice President. “We’re looking forward to providing Columbia consumers a wide selection of quality sectionals, sofas, mattresses, bedroom furniture, and so much more at everyday low prices. We offer free layaway, same-day delivery, and the option to take it home today for $50 down with low, easy payments. Visit our brand-new store today to see why American Freight is the best choice for furniture and mattresses in Boone County.”

American Freight has always made it our mission to save customers money on quality furniture and mattresses while providing excellent customer service. We are able to do this by purchasing products directly from manufacturers and selling in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middle man and keeping the overhead low, American Freight is able to offer the lowest prices with quality service. This successful formula has made American Freight Furniture and Mattress one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the United States.

Weekly store hours for the new Columbia store are as follows:

· Monday-Thursday (12pm-8pm)

· Friday (10am-8pm)

· Saturday (10am-7pm)

· Sunday (12pm-5pm)

Our offerings include: living room – sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and coffee and end tables; bedroom – three, five, and seven-piece bedroom suites from Twin through King; dining room – five and seven-piece sets; mattresses – premiere foam, hybrid (innerspring and foam), innerspring and pocketed coil sets in all sizes; and accessories to complete your home selections. Customers can pay for items in full or take advantage of our payment plan options. We offer a 100% approved layaway program and no credit needed payment plans to help make your home comfortable and complete. Same-day delivery and pick up is available for all in-stock items.

About American Freight

Since 1993, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. With over 150 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. See for yourself - stop by one of our 150+ stores today to discover why American Freight is the place to go for all your home furnishing needs. To learn more about American Freight Furniture and Mattress, visit www.americanfreight.com , follow us on Twitter @AmericanFreight and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanFreightFurniture .





Media Contact: Taylor Janszen 740.363.2222 tjanszen@americanfreight.us