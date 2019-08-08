Log in
American Gem Society Circle of Distinction Dinner Honors Jewelry Industry Leaders Zimmer, Capeci, and Tannenbaum

08/08/2019 | 11:40am EDT

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug. 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A proud tradition in the American Gem Society (AGS) took place last night as the Society once again honored the outstanding accomplishments of the jewelry industry's best and brightest at the annual Circle of Distinction Dinner. The prestigious event was held at New York City's historic Plaza Hotel and celebrated the work of three well-known and highly-respected industry professionals.

Alan M. Zimmer, Caryl Capeci, and Elliot Tannenbaum

Alan M. Zimmer, President and CEO of REEDS Jewelers, Inc., received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to the industry throughout his career. Elliot Tannenbaum, Senior Principal of Leo Schachter Diamond Group, and Caryl Capeci, CEO, of Chow Tai Fook (CTF) North America, were both awarded the distinctive AGS Triple Zero(r) Award for their many accomplishments and their dedication to the fine jewelry industry.

In their acceptance speeches, the honorees told personal stories about their careers and inspiration, and expressed their appreciation for the American Gem Society and the jewelry industry.

"I am honored and humbled to receive the lifetime achievement award from the American Gem Society," said Mr. Zimmer during his acceptance speech. "AGS is a steward of this industry. They are an organization dedicated to making us all better by creating industry standards to protect not only the jewelry consumer, but our industry as a whole."

"I have always felt that the AGS was a reliable partner in our efforts by promoting the highest standards of professionalism in the laboratory and in the jewelry retail arena. All of us in the industry have benefitted from this incredible organization," said Mr. Tannenbaum, who also noted, "Education of the sort developed and promoted by the AGS has been a key factor in the success of our company and of the industry at large in our generation."

"I am incredibly proud to receive the AGS Triple Zero Award," said Ms. Capeci. "At CTF, we are deeply committed to the long-term success of the jewelry industry in North America. A key element of this will be investing in and developing the talent of the future. No industry organization sets a better example for this than the AGS with their impressive Young Titleholders Group and effective mentoring program. The industry as a whole should pay attention to these efforts and follow their lead."

The American Gem Society would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous support in making the event both memorable and a success: JCK Events, Chow Tai Fook North America, Wells Fargo, GIA, Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group, and Signet Jewelers.

To learn more about American Gem Society, please visit https://www.americangemsociety.org/.

About the American Gem Society:

The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to promoting a high standard of ethics, continuous education, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society is a professional organization awarding credentials for its members, who are held to the highest ethical and professional standards in the industry and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Less than one in twenty jewelers in the country have chosen to meet the exacting standards necessary for membership.

Website: https://www.americangemsociety.org/

Facebook: @AmericanGemSociety1934 - http://www.facebook.com/AmericanGemSociety1934
Instagram: @AmericanGemSociety - https://www.instagram.com/americangemsociety
Twitter: @AmerGemSociety - https://twitter.com/AmerGemSociety

Twitter tags: #askforAGS #AmericanGemSociety

MEDIA CONTACT:
Robin Skibicki
Marketing Associate
American Gem Society
702.255.6500 x1028
rskibicki@ags.org

PHOTOS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

News Source: American Gem Society

Related link: https://www.americangemsociety.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/american-gem-society-circle-of-distinction-dinner-honors-jewelry-industry-leaders-zimmer-capeci-and-tannenbaum/
